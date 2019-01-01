Daniel J. O’Keefe is the Owen L. Coon Professor in the Department of Communication Studies at Northwestern University. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and has been a faculty member at the University of Michigan, Pennsylvania State University, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His research focuses on persuasion and argumentation, with a special interest in research synthesis (especially meta-analysis). He has received the National Communication Association’s Charles Woolbert Research Award, its Golden Anniversary Monograph Award, its Rhetorical and Communication Theory Division Distinguished Scholar Award, and its Health Communication Division Article of the Year Award, the International Communication Association’s Best Article Award and its Division 1 John E. Hunter Meta-Analysis Award, the American Forensic Association’s Daniel Rohrer Memorial Research Award, the International Society for the Study of Argumentation’s Distinguished Research Award, and teaching awards from Northwestern University, the University of Illinois, and the Central States Communication Association. He is the author of Persuasion: Theory and research (3rd ed., Sage Publications).