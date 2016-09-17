About this Course

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introducing the Talmud

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 33 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

False Testimony From Bible to Rabbis

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 31 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Reading the Bible & Rabbinic Logic

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 28 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Redaction & Textual Witnesses

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 26 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

