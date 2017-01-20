AP
Feb 17, 2019
Great way of introducing a topic as complex as the Talmud. It was surely amazing to have such course instructors who can rarely be matched both in eloquence and erudition. Overall it was fun!
KR
Jan 19, 2017
Best course I've experienced on Coursera so far! Really engaging and not 'dumbed down'. Fantastic and charismatic professor and assistant. Already recommended the course to many friends.
By Kelly R•
Jan 20, 2017
By Barry L•
Jan 8, 2017
This course is both a traditional and non-traditional Talmud course. The non-traditional gives a historic prospective of the basis of Talmud with a modern view of its derivation.
By Zeta•
Nov 1, 2020
The course was incredible! It is extremely informative, yet just the right length for a beginner in the study of Jewish History. I have learned so much through this course, I am deeply grateful for this rare opportunity. The material provided is ideal for studying and further research on your own. The Professor as well as the incredible PhD Candidate ( I assume now a Dr) had a wonderful way of teaching and were very knowledgeable on the subject. Thank you again for the work you have put into this course. Five stars from me!
By Amy F•
Mar 4, 2021
This course really stretched the limits of my intellect while being totally accessible, well organized, and interesting. As a secular Jew who knows next to nothing about Jewish thought and history, I'm grateful to now have enough knowledge to give an "elevator speech" about the Talmud: its origins, structure, content, and place in the faith and history. Thank you to Barry and Sarah for a wonderful, doable MOOC!
By Sven S•
Mar 28, 2018
This was a great course! I hope there will come a continuation to this. I certainly will join in. I am inspired to do more study of Talmud myself and can recommend to everybody interested in Talmud to take this course. It is best way to spend your time! Big compliments to the makers of it.
By Karen W•
May 27, 2018
Exactly what I was hoping for in this class - a thorough introduction to Talmud and its associated literature, and a peek at how the material is parsed and has been understood by its readers and editors. Thanks so much!
By Akhilesh P•
Feb 18, 2019
By Francis E F•
Apr 19, 2020
Thank you Professor Wimpfheimer for offering this course. Though I am a Catholic, the course gave me a clearer perspective on how to understand the Sacred Scriptures. Thank you! Shalom!
By Faye D•
Jan 10, 2021
The choice of material was excellent as was the presentations by both knowledgable instructors.
Would be happy to take additional advanced courses in Talmud skills from them as well.
By Judith C•
Feb 10, 2022
Excellent course. It is building up gradually an understanding of what is the Talmud and how it works. Clear, short lecture videos, repeated glossary terms which help to memorize and understand the terminology which is foreign for those who are not well versed in Jewish studies. Some of the quizes were a bit difficult (ex. Kal vehomer), especially those with the multiple choices as answers. The little graphic representations ease the solemnity of the topic.
Overall excellent course, I would recommend to anyone who would like to be intelectually stimulated. Kol Hakavod Sarah, the clarity with which you explain complex concepts is remarkable. Professor Wimpfheimer, please do continue your teaching through this medium, it can reach and teach many people and it is very much appreciated.
Thank you all.
Judith
By yuki•
Jun 11, 2019
I recently read a book about Talmudic Advises translated in Japanese. I liked it very much and it lead me to exploring Jewish further. I ended up taking this course.
This course was more academic than I had imagined, but I enjoyed a lot. I realized that inside, there was tons of information and studies that I can't even find on internet. So I think the time I spent on this course worth it. I will use this knowledge for further studies as a foundation. One day I hope I'll have a nice discussion time with a real Rabbi. Thank you.
By Lakatos A•
Jul 8, 2021
I can only give high five, because of the involvement of the teachers. Even thought I am a proud Christian, I am very interested in Jewish culture and tradition, and I learned a lot from your course. I learned however one important thing : that I might know mroe about the Talmud that most of the people on this globe, but I know almost nothing, and there is still much place to learn about.
By Russell L M•
Aug 21, 2020
This course really meant a lot to me. All my life, I wondered about the Talmud's content and what studying it would entail. Yet, not being Jewish, I thought I had no way to explore my curiosity. The course provides the tools to analyze and appreciate the Talmud; it also provides a clear path for continued study. I wish this professor offered other MOOCs whatever the subject.
By Jorge L G•
Dec 21, 2019
As a Seventh Day Adventist Christian that I am, I recommended strongly. We can learn new views to understand, to make interpretations, tools to study the scriptures, and a way to improve the understanding of Jesus as a Jew, as a Torah´s student and master that he was, independient of your believings on his divine character. Great to do better exegesis and hermeneutics!!
By Norma J•
Apr 16, 2017
This course is awesome. Seriously! I'm not Jewish. I have been studying the Torah with a Jewish friend, and I am learning Hebrew. This course went beyond expectations in providing a frame of reference for understanding not only what the Talmud is, but understanding that it is accessible to any who study it! Grateful to the presenters for their energy and presence.
By Simon E C•
May 19, 2020
Very interesting course and well presented, yet I would have used examples from other sections of the Talmud.But all in all a SUPRB course.
The narrative at the bottom of the videos contains numerous mistakes and it needs to be proofread.
The biggest HOWLER was when then the Professor used the word " flippancy ; which was written as FLIP and SEA
By Álvaro P•
Sep 24, 2019
Excelente disciplina, ótima exposição, materiais muito relevantes e ofereceram elementos para que eu possa continuar com o estudo. Parabéns e obrigado!! Alvaro C. Pestana
Excellent discipline, great exposure, very relevant materials and offered elements for me to continue with the study. Congratulations and thanks !! Alvaro C. Pestana
By Dustin K•
Sep 14, 2020
This was an extremely interesting and satisfying experience. For someone who has had an interest in Rabbinic literature for a long time but never the opportunity to truly “learn”, this course was an organized, foundational starting point. Really enjoyable!
By David H•
Dec 9, 2017
I found this course very well presented and even though somewhat difficult to understand at one time the Professors made me listen and research more then once per lesson. I really enjoyed this course and look forward to furthering my studies in this field.
By Ellins f•
Apr 24, 2018
Great introduction to Talmudic understanding. I enjoyed learning from both a man and a woman, where traditionally and sadly only men were teaching Talmud. Regardless if you are Jewish or not, this course teaches the origin of "practical religion".
By Kenneth B•
Jan 11, 2022
Excellent introduction to Talmud. More challenging than I expected for an introductory course. The presenters critically analyze the ancient material using modern scholarly methods with awareness of contemporary ethical sensibilities.
By Jorge E M A•
Dec 25, 2016
In MOOC, I have been taking course regarding 'Israel', even though, I did not think to find something as special as it is. The Talmud: For give a clear review, It will take me long time to express certainly its deepest way
By Sue L•
Jan 12, 2021
This was a really fascinating course. I enjoyed the broad and intelligent approach to an unusual topic.
I have never felt that the the Talmud was an approachable text and this course managed to demystify it for me.
By Yoshimi I•
May 18, 2019
This is the first class in Talmud that was accessible at all starting from having no knowledge. Chavurah at the synagogue are all far ahead and this course has helped me find some footing in the study of Talmud.
By Andreas K•
Sep 24, 2020
ery good structured with a clear line and good examples. The topic itself is complex and sometimes confusing. However Mrs Wolf and Mr. Wimpfheimer gave a very good overview