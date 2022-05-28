About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explore the topic of children’s spirituality

  • Know how the different standards and educational messages can be used when planning a lesson

  • Analyze different approaches on how to present Biblical characters in order to understand how can be applied in the field.

  • To analyze different approaches on how to present moral education in order to understand how can be applied in the field of Teaching Bible

Skills you will gain

  • Identify moral values
  • standards and benchmarks in teaching Bible
  • literary skills to analyze selected Biblical passages.
  • differentiate between different ways of teaching morality
  • Analyzing story components
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome Module

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Opportunities and Challenges in Teaching Bible Part I

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 29 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Opportunities and Challenges in Teaching Bible Part II

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

The Complex Nature of Biblical Characters and Educational Approaches to Presenting them Part I

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 31 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder