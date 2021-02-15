Inspire Student Learning with Showbie
Create assignments and provide feedback using Showbie.
Use Showbie to inspire student learning and connect with parents.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Project Description Length: 60 minutes Software needed for Rhyme: Showbie By the end of this project, you will be ready to use Showbie to streamline your organization, communication, and teaching. Showbie combines the “essential tools for assignments, feedback and communication in one beautiful, easy-to-use app… this means more time for teaching and learning.” From portfolio building to parent communication, Showbie allows teachers to inspire students and connect parents as meaningful learning experiences are shared and celebrated. Throughout each task, we will work together to ensure that you are able to use Showbie with your class right away. We will set up your class and practice using each of the tools Showbie provides so that you can achieve success with your class. Whether you teach online or in the classroom, Showbie can help to simplify and streamline your teaching toolbox.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Get started with Showbie.
Set up your class.
Create and add assignments.
Use Showbie as a student.
View student assignments and provide feedback.
