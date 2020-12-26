Language Arts Confidence with Storybird
32 ratings
Create digital books to celebrate student work.
Use Storybird to build writing enthusiasm and confidence with your students.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
32 ratings
Create digital books to celebrate student work.
Use Storybird to build writing enthusiasm and confidence with your students.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will be fully confident in using the Storybird platform with your students. Storybird is a creative writing platform that boosts young learner’s writing skills. Complete with short writing courses and challenges, Storybird allows students complete engaging activities to build their skills and then publish their work in a digital book. From comics to picture books, Storybird has plenty of opportunities to engage young writers. Throughout this project, you will explore and practice the many opportunities offered through Storybird. *You will need a free Storybird trial account for this project. Also you will need a secondary email account to complete this project
online tools
Teaching tools
engaging students
elementary teaching
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Get started with Storybird and set up your class.
Create an assignment.
Complete an assignment.
Review assignments.
Create a storybook using Storybird
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.