Language Arts Confidence with Storybird by Coursera Project Network

4.8
stars
32 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be fully confident in using the Storybird platform with your students. Storybird is a creative writing platform that boosts young learner’s writing skills. Complete with short writing courses and challenges, Storybird allows students complete engaging activities to build their skills and then publish their work in a digital book. From comics to picture books, Storybird has plenty of opportunities to engage young writers. Throughout this project, you will explore and practice the many opportunities offered through Storybird. *You will need a free Storybird trial account for this project. Also you will need a secondary email account to complete this project...
Reviews for Language Arts Confidence with Storybird

By Trupti D

Jun 23, 2021

it was nice

By Barsha S

Aug 1, 2021

very good

By Safiullah S

Apr 15, 2021

graeat!

By Mrs.S.Saranya

Aug 19, 2021

Good

