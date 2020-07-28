About this Course

Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1 - Introduction to the Hebrew Renaissance

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 122 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2 - The Renaissance

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 87 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3 - Bialik 1 - Sentimental Education

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 80 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4 - Bialik 2 - Light, Shade and Wrath

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 127 min)

