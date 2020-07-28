הקורס מציע מיפוי של השירה העברית החדשה למן תנועת ההשכלה דרך תקופת "התחייה" והמודרניזם שבא בעקבותיה, ועד לימינו. הקורס מציג באופן חי ונושם את המפנים הפואטיים ואת ההתפתחויות הסגנוניות והתמטיות בתחום השירה העברית, מראשיתה, באמצעות קריאות קרובות של טקסטים מן התקופות השונות, ומעמיד מאגר גדול ושופע של ידע תיאורטי, ספרותי והיסטורי, לצד פרשנויות עמוקות, מאתגרות ומפתיעות.
Modern Hebrew Poetry שירה עברית מודרניתHebrew University of Jerusalem
Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Ranked among the top academic and research institutions worldwide, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem is Israel's leading university and premier research institution. Serving 23,000 students from 70 countries, the Hebrew University produces a third of Israel’s civilian research and is ranked 12th worldwide in biotechnology patent filings and commercial development. The Hebrew University was founded in 1918 by visionaries including Albert Einstein, Sigmund Freud, Martin Buber and Chaim Weizmann. It is located on three campuses in Jerusalem and a fourth in Rehovot. Visit the website at http://new.huji.ac.il/en. Join our online learners community at https://www.facebook.com/groups/hujimooc/.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1 - Introduction to the Hebrew Renaissance
מבוא לשירת "התחייה" - יהודה לייב גורדון ושירת "חיבת ציון"
Week 2 - The Renaissance
שאול טשרניחובסקי
Week 3 - Bialik 1 - Sentimental Education
חיים נחמן ביאליק - חלק א'
Week 4 - Bialik 2 - Light, Shade and Wrath
חיים נחמן ביאליק - חלק ב'
המרצה מוביל את השיעור בצורה מעניינת ומובנת. הקורס נתן לי איזה ערך מוסף נוסף לידע הכללי שלי
קורס מקיף ומעשיר מאוד - חומר אינפורמטיבי רב אך, סקירה היסטורית מרתקת ומעמיקה
קורס מרתק. פרופסור הירשפלד מרצה למופת והשירים שבחר להציג יפים ומעניינים.
