AK
Jan 20, 2019
המרצה מוביל את השיעור בצורה מעניינת ומובנת. הקורס נתן לי איזה ערך מוסף נוסף לידע הכללי שלי
RM
Mar 6, 2022
קורס מרתק. פרופסור הירשפלד מרצה למופת והשירים שבחר להציג יפים ומעניינים.
By Moshe S•
May 6, 2017
This is one of the best literary courses I have taken. Lectures were clear, selection of poets was superb and it was a wonderful experience to go through the development of the Israeli poetry during the last 140 years or so. Obviously, many poets that worth studying are not covered. For example, Avot Yeshurun, Natan Yonatan and more. I certainly hope for more rounds of such course.
By MaryAnn B•
Apr 8, 2016
What a shame. English subtitles were promised and not arranged. I truly wanted to learn this course. Obviously Coursera doesn't care.
By Alex R•
Jul 12, 2016
Thank you so much prof. Hirschfeld
I'm so sad the course is over - it was a weekly meeting with a different, higher reality.
Thank you again
By Alona K•
Jan 21, 2019
המרצה מוביל את השיעור בצורה מעניינת ומובנת. הקורס נתן לי איזה ערך מוסף נוסף לידע הכללי שלי
By Gerardo L•
May 22, 2016
Excelente, de una profundidad inusual. Gracias por este curso!!
By Iliyan Y•
Sep 10, 2018
Great Course!Good luck!Gallery!
By Joy S•
Apr 4, 2016
Lectures are in Hebrew. English subtitles are in Hebrew also. Completely useless unless you understand Hebrew. I am about to drop this class.
By Renato H C•
Dec 31, 2020
Excellent course!!! It is a great panoramic view on Modern Hebrew Poetry. Unfortunately it is only in Hebrew. Nonetheless, to understand the level of Hebrew of the poems a high level is required. The interpretations were very useful for a more full understanding of the texts and the contexts of the poemas and of the authors.
By Daniel R•
Feb 20, 2021
Exceptional, clear and abundant with knowledge, context, and full of examples exposing the reader to the epitome of Israeli poetry and thought. What a treat.
By Avi D•
Aug 2, 2021
Great course. I've learnt a lot about Hebrew Poetry. Its amazing how in a short period of 100+/- years the Hebrew Poetry developed beautifully.
By ayelet G•
Dec 16, 2020
.
.
. היה קורס מרתק, מעמיק, מרחיב את הדעת, מרגש לא פעם עד דמעות
פרופ' אריאל הירשפלד אחד יחיד ומיוחד.הרצה באופן מעניין ביותר, היה תענוג.
תודה רבה
By Roei M•
Mar 7, 2022
קורס מרתק. פרופסור הירשפלד מרצה למופת והשירים שבחר להציג יפים ומעניינים.
By inbar p•
Jul 1, 2018
החומר הנלמד הועבד בצורה נעימה ומעניינת
By Andrea Y T•
Jan 13, 2021
קורס מצוין
By Mona A A•
Sep 12, 2020
good
By dana f ד פ•
Aug 4, 2020
מרתק
By Lea K•
Jul 29, 2020
קורס מקיף ומעשיר מאוד - חומר אינפורמטיבי רב אך, סקירה היסטורית מרתקת ומעמיקה
By Wala A•
Jan 24, 2022
it was very good very interesting and useful and organized