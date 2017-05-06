Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Modern Hebrew Poetry שירה עברית מודרנית by Hebrew University of Jerusalem

4.8
stars
104 ratings
18 reviews

About the Course

הקורס מציע מיפוי של השירה העברית החדשה למן תנועת ההשכלה דרך תקופת "התחייה" והמודרניזם שבא בעקבותיה, ועד לימינו. הקורס מציג באופן חי ונושם את המפנים הפואטיים ואת ההתפתחויות הסגנוניות והתמטיות בתחום השירה העברית, מראשיתה, באמצעות קריאות קרובות של טקסטים מן התקופות השונות, ומעמיד מאגר גדול ושופע של ידע תיאורטי, ספרותי והיסטורי, לצד פרשנויות עמוקות, מאתגרות ומפתיעות....

Top reviews

AK

Jan 20, 2019

המרצה מוביל את השיעור בצורה מעניינת ומובנת. הקורס נתן לי איזה ערך מוסף נוסף לידע הכללי שלי

RM

Mar 6, 2022

קורס מרתק. פרופסור הירשפלד מרצה למופת והשירים שבחר להציג יפים ומעניינים.

By Moshe S

May 6, 2017

This is one of the best literary courses I have taken. Lectures were clear, selection of poets was superb and it was a wonderful experience to go through the development of the Israeli poetry during the last 140 years or so. Obviously, many poets that worth studying are not covered. For example, Avot Yeshurun, Natan Yonatan and more. I certainly hope for more rounds of such course.

By MaryAnn B

Apr 8, 2016

What a shame. English subtitles were promised and not arranged. I truly wanted to learn this course. Obviously Coursera doesn't care.

By Alex R

Jul 12, 2016

Thank you so much prof. Hirschfeld

I'm so sad the course is over - it was a weekly meeting with a different, higher reality.

Thank you again

By Alona K

Jan 21, 2019

By Gerardo L

May 22, 2016

Excelente, de una profundidad inusual. Gracias por este curso!!

By Iliyan Y

Sep 10, 2018

Great Course!Good luck!Gallery!

By Joy S

Apr 4, 2016

Lectures are in Hebrew. English subtitles are in Hebrew also. Completely useless unless you understand Hebrew. I am about to drop this class.

By Renato H C

Dec 31, 2020

Excellent course!!! It is a great panoramic view on Modern Hebrew Poetry. Unfortunately it is only in Hebrew. Nonetheless, to understand the level of Hebrew of the poems a high level is required. The interpretations were very useful for a more full understanding of the texts and the contexts of the poemas and of the authors.

By Daniel R

Feb 20, 2021

Exceptional, clear and abundant with knowledge, context, and full of examples exposing the reader to the epitome of Israeli poetry and thought. What a treat.

By Avi D

Aug 2, 2021

Great course. I've learnt a lot about Hebrew Poetry. Its amazing how in a short period of 100+/- years the Hebrew Poetry developed beautifully.

By ayelet G

Dec 16, 2020

.

.

. היה קורס מרתק, מעמיק, מרחיב את הדעת, מרגש לא פעם עד דמעות

פרופ' אריאל הירשפלד אחד יחיד ומיוחד.הרצה באופן מעניין ביותר, היה תענוג.

תודה רבה

By Roei M

Mar 7, 2022

קורס מרתק. פרופסור הירשפלד מרצה למופת והשירים שבחר להציג יפים ומעניינים.

By inbar p

Jul 1, 2018

החומר הנלמד הועבד בצורה נעימה ומעניינת

By Andrea Y T

Jan 13, 2021

קורס מצוין

By Mona A A

Sep 12, 2020

good

By dana f ד פ

Aug 4, 2020

מרתק

By ‪Lea K

Jul 29, 2020

קורס מקיף ומעשיר מאוד - חומר אינפורמטיבי רב אך, סקירה היסטורית מרתקת ומעמיקה

By Wala A

Jan 24, 2022

​it was very good very interesting and useful and organized

