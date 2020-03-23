Are leaders born or made? Learn the essential skills to develop and expand your leadership repertoire, design teams for collaboration, and craft win-win negotiation strategies. High Performance Collaboration: Leadership, Teamwork, and Negotiation focuses on leadership, teamwork, and negotiation. Students will engage in self-assessments to analyze their leadership style, develop team charters to optimize their groups, and develop a game plan for effective negotiation.
This course is part of the Organizational Leadership Specialization
Northwestern University
Northwestern University is a private research and teaching university with campuses in Evanston and Chicago, Illinois, and Doha, Qatar. Northwestern combines innovative teaching and pioneering research in a highly collaborative environment that transcends traditional academic boundaries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to the Organizational Leadership Specialization
This course is the first in Northwestern's Organizational Leadership Specialization which represents a collaboration between four of Northwestern’s schools. Watch these videos with four of Northwestern’s deans for their perspectives on leadership and what you will learn in the specialization.
Leadership
Learn how to cultivate your leadership skills and coach others.
Teamwork
Learn how to optimally design a team for success.
Negotiation
Learn how to negotiate in a collaborative fashion in large and small business situations.
It was a great learning experience for me. The principles used in the course to manage your team, and in negotiation were practically perfect, simple to use and easy to understand as well.
Its a great learning experience, to hear subject experts, reviews, case studies, assignments and peers review is what makes this course highly learning and knowledge gaining sessions. Thank you
This course has opened my eyes to most of the things that are important and I have been taking them for granted. It is a very good course for every leader or anyone aspiring to become a leader.
Very good experience and in this course I have got an opportunity to learn many things person as well as professional from prof Thompson and this learning will help me everyday ...Thank You so much...
About the Organizational Leadership Specialization
Equip yourself to successfully lead organizations through clarity of purpose and effective collaboration — by building and motivating teams; designing and delivering powerful stories; developing strategies to appropriately influence; understanding underlying customer analytics and applying innovative approaches to deliver impact.
