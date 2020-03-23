About this Course

81,821 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 6 in the
Organizational Leadership Specialization
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Negotiation
  • Leadership
  • Team Management
  • Collaboration
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 6 in the
Organizational Leadership Specialization
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Northwestern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(12,656 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

13 minutes to complete

Introduction to the Organizational Leadership Specialization

13 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min)
5 hours to complete

Leadership

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 58 min), 12 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Teamwork

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 55 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Negotiation

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 51 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM HIGH PERFORMANCE COLLABORATION: LEADERSHIP, TEAMWORK, AND NEGOTIATION

View all reviews

About the Organizational Leadership Specialization

Organizational Leadership

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder