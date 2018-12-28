AN
Apr 13, 2020
Very good experience and in this course I have got an opportunity to learn many things person as well as professional from prof Thompson and this learning will help me everyday ...Thank You so much...
PB
Dec 7, 2016
I audited this course and read the books. I can truly say that it has not only changed my professional interactions and management style, but I use the techniques and ideas in much of my daily life.
By Michael D•
Dec 28, 2018
Leigh Thompson effectively communicates this thoughtful course, full of relevant content and examples that keep the momentum. I loved this course so much, I finished the whole thing in a week!
By Somesh K•
Feb 15, 2019
I gained insights to many things that we face in daily life, but are unaware to handle them correctly. Kudos the content creators. Will definitely enroll for more courses. Era of coursera is great.
By Sandhya S•
Apr 26, 2019
Sad I couldn't get my certificate.
By Andrey S•
Oct 20, 2019
Prof. Thompson is a great lecturer! The course material is very well taught, I even shared some of the videos with my colleagues because I found them extremely useful even outside of this course.
By Hana P•
Jul 16, 2019
This is the first course I ever took at Coursera and honestly the time and money I invested on this was
so valuable!! This course is "not to be missed" for sure whether you're finance or sales oriented person.
By Peter N•
May 9, 2020
Top Notch! It may be stating the obvious, but Northwestern truly is a fine institution of higher learning. The course videos absolutely prove it. The instructor is amazing. I highly recommend it.
By Paul B•
Dec 7, 2016
By Sakti P B•
Oct 2, 2018
Content is good but does not go into the depth of any specific topic. There are lots of details so if it would have been in-depth then it would really help. Also it looked like more advertisement of the books written by the professor. For everything it needed to refer the book which we have to buy.
By ROMY S•
Feb 10, 2021
CANDID Review: Not very helpful in developing a new mindset. The course content is typically literal and doesnt have anything new that one couldnt access directly from the internet. Secondly, this was more of a course which recommends you to buy 4 books from the author and refers to chapters from within the book. It would have really made an impact if the author would have allowed the participants to access the particular sections of the books directly. The restriction and the request to buy the books separately doesnt seem to add any value incremental to the course and makes it seem just like a marketing gimmick to sell more books.
By Erin A•
Apr 2, 2020
A lot of the topics seemed to be relatively common knowledge, entry-level psychology concepts. I wish there was a bit more challenge in that regard. I loved the team building section. Kind of a petty comment, but I wish the professor spoke in a more realistic and relatable fashion, the overly exaggerated way of speaking was annoying.
By Lanita G•
Jan 31, 2020
Professor L. Thompson kept me engaged by delivering premier content in her learning videos. In addition, she made it very easy for me to take notes, refer back to them in my everyday life be it at work or personal interactions, and kept me wanting to learn more. This course is valuable to professionals like me who are already degreed but need a refresher outside of the normal company training platforms. I look forward to completing other courses under Professor Thompson's catalogue. Thank you!
By Rajesh U•
Feb 2, 2020
High Performance Collaboration program has given me the view , how a leader should act upon. Why is it important that a team leader is also team player, rather than a individual seating over a hierarchy. He has to collabrate with team and bring best out of them and manage a team towards common goal. Negotiation is another skill which helps a individual to bring best negotiations for the organisaton and it addes up to individuals personality traits.
By Lleuella M•
Apr 14, 2021
This is an excellent course! It was a breath of fresh air. Both stimulating and challenging. Very well presented, did not insult my intelligence by being too simplistic or lacking in critical thinking. I also appreciate the amount of time and effort that went into ensuring the sound and visual quality and aesthetics are excellent. It inspired me to consider furthering my education with Northwestern university.
By Dilip K P•
Apr 30, 2020
I would like to thank to Prof. Thompson who has given complete course for High Performance Collaboration: Leadership, Teamwork, and Negotiation . The course material is very well taught with good examples. I have got an opportunity to learn many things personal as well as professional with beautiful examples and this learning will help me in my professional and personal life. Once again Thank You so much...
By Abhishek N•
Apr 14, 2020
By Kamalkishor A•
Apr 13, 2021
The entire course is very well structured and delivered. I appreciate the engaging explanation and examples provided by Prof. Leigh Thompson. Thank you.
By M S•
Jul 25, 2019
The Course Video Material, Quiz, Assignment is excellent , user friendly and helps us to identify our Strong and weak Areas and to improve upon.
By Nathan F•
Dec 2, 2017
I would give 4.5 stars if that were possible. The material was relevant and enjoyable, and presented in a logical and often entertaining way. Dr. Thompson made the material "come alive" and I found myself riveted to her every word. (This is very unusual for a video-based course, in my experience). Though not related to this course specifically, I have to doc one point for technology and the peer review process. The tech is occasionally buggy, and lacks continuity across platforms. The peer review process is non-empirical and plagued by some kind of bias characterized by not-particularly-intelligent people taking advantage of the process as a means of wielding their very limited power.
By Carlo M•
Oct 23, 2016
Good course. Good content. A bit of a repetition if you have an MBA. Overall good content.
By NIKHIL K•
Apr 12, 2020
Having a course on Leadership, Teamwork and negotiation strategies with getting things to learn from professionals like Leigh Thompson from Northwestern University is of great value to me and my skills.
The contents of this course made me go through some of the key factors and stepping stones of leadership, also dealing with decision making and organizational intelligence.
I also got to learn about team-building with better management and optimization of conflicts to work collectively for creativity and innovation.
The importance of having a Win-Win strategy of negotiation and working ethically has also been beautifully covered in this course.
One of the best well-crafted quotes which I liked the most while listening to words of Leigh Thompson-
"We should always be 'work in progress' believing in the fact that the invested time and effort for learnings and improvements, never expire."
By GANESH S•
Apr 23, 2020
"Learning process gives creativity, creativity leads to thinking, thinking provides knowledge, knowledge makes you great”.
I gained knowledge on the principle on Leadership development, team work & Negotiation. My Most interesting part is Leadership development. We learned about," Leadership is not about a tittle or a designation, Its about impact, influence and inspiration”. Leadership is the art of giving people a platform for spreading ideas that work.
The content provided for practice are very comprehensive and very good quality. Major highlight of coursera is the facility to access the course anywhere & anytime. This course helped me to understand, leadership development, team work & negotiation skill which will help us to create positive work environment.
Thanks to our management & coursera team to giving us opportunity to learn this.
By Russell W•
Jan 26, 2021
The course has the essence of team leading essentials. Prof. Leigh introduces concepts/theories, explains with vivid examples, and gives key points/advice for audiences to take away. To me personally and professionally, this course opens my mind to management methods, gives me professional languages/tools to use, and inspires me to think deeper about what my team is and how I want my team to be.
Besides team-related knowledge, the negotiation strategies are also very practical to my personal life. I will try to apply it in everyday negotiations. Also, I cannot wait to teach my 7-year-old boy the art of negotiation and I believe this could benefit him for the rest of his life.
Thank you, Prof. Leigh Thompson.
I would recommend this course to anyone.
By webstercoursera•
Oct 10, 2016
This course was extremely valuable. I purchased Making the Team as well, as the course motivated me to read further about team assembly, dynamics, and management. Leigh's lecture style was easy to follow, and the graphics during the videos were simple, clear, and helped to augment the lecture. I thought the peer assignments were great as well, and it was very informative to read the work of my peers'. I would absolutely recommend this course to others. I have 10 years of experience in my industry and have started to transition from being a doer to leading and managing teams. I don't have an MBA, and I felt this course gave me some good tools and strategies to address some of the tougher aspects of being a manager / leader.
By sharad s•
Apr 12, 2019
This is one of the best training program I have attended on Leadership , Teamwork and Negotiation.This has renewed my confidence which will help me to further improve and sharpen my skills in negotiations , leadership and team building in my organisation.. This the masterpiece of training by professor L. Thompson explaining all fundamentals with practical examples packed with powerful videos. I am thankful to my organisation Ashok Leyland for providing me excellent learning opportunity for this high profile course . I am also thankful to Northwetern University and Coursera for certifying me for this course.
Thanks and Regards --------
SHARAD SALI
By Reinaldo F•
Apr 23, 2018
The course is amazing and enables you to recap what you probably have seen or known and creates a foundation for your shortcomings going forward. Professor Leigh Thompson is highly effective and retains your attention at all times with valuable lessons and themes. She does have a vast material available online which will foster your learning process in addition to the platform. It is a unique opportunity to be connected to the Kellogg School of Business which is top rated in the US. Coursera platform is pretty neat. Absolutely recommended and planning to continue the following ones.