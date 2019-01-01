Profile

Leigh Thompson

J. Jay Gerber Distinguished Professor of Dispute Resolution and Organizations

    Bio

    Leigh Thompson is an internationally recognized scholar on negotiation, group decision making, team creativity, teamwork and collaboration. Thompson is the J. Jay Gerber Professor of Dispute Resolution at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. She is the author of 11 books including: Creative Conspiracy: The New Rules of Breakthrough Collaboration, Making the Team: A Guide for Managers, The Mind and Heart of the Negotiator, and The Truth about Negotiations. Thompson is the director of the Leading High Impact Teams executive program, the Negotiation Strategies executive program, and the Constructive Collaboration executive program. Thompson does research and teaching around the globe and her book, The Truth about Negotiations is a best-seller and has been translated into 7 languages. Her book, The Mind and Heart of the Negotiator has been translated into 4 languages, and Making the Team: A Guide for Managers has been translated into 2 languages. Thompson created the popular on-line video-teaching series: Negotiation 101 and Teamwork 101 for managers and executives. In addition, Thompson created 3-minute animated videos: Is Your Team Slacking?, Managing Virtual Teams, High-Performance Negotiation Skills for Women, and How Brainstorming can Neutralize the Loudmouths. Her work on team creativity has appeared on Fast Company and BusinessWeek. She serves on the editorial boards of several academic journals and is a member of the Academy of Management. For more information about Dr. Leigh Thompson, visit her website: http://leighthompson.com.

    Courses

    Organizational Leadership Capstone

    High Performance Collaboration: Leadership, Teamwork, and Negotiation

