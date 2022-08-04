About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
Korean
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
Korean

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Northwestern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

캡스톤 프로젝트 소개 및 마일스톤 1

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 17 min), 3 readings
Week2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

마일스톤 2: 기준 궤적 생성

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min), 1 reading
Week3
Week 3
6 hours to complete

마일스톤 3: 피드포워드 제어

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading
Week4
Week 4
5 hours to complete

프로젝트 완료 및 제출

5 hours to complete
1 reading

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder