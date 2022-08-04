현대 로봇공학 캡스톤 프로젝트 전문 과정은 모바일 매니퓰레이션에 관한 강의입니다. 바퀴형 모바일 베이스와 로봇 팔을 동시에 제어하는 매니퓰레이션 작업을 수행합니다. 해당 프로젝트에는 전문화 과정의 여러 주제가 통합되어 있으며, 여기에는 궤적 계획, 이동형 로봇의 주행 기록 및 피드백 제어가 포함됩니다. 여러분에게 제공된 현대 로봇공학 소프트웨어 라이브러리(Python, Mathematica, MATLAB)와 이전 강의 과정 동안 작성했던 소프트웨어에서 시작하여, 모바일 매니퓰레이션 운동을 계획 및 제어할 소프트웨어를 개발하고 이를 통해 ‘픽 앤 플레이스’ 작업을 수행합니다. 여러분의 소프트웨어는 전방향 메카넘 바퀴형 모바일 베이스, 5 관절 로봇 팔, 그리퍼로 구성된 모바일 매니퓰레이터 KUKA youBot에서 테스트하게 됩니다. 모의 작업에는 최첨단 교차 플랫폼인 V-REP 로봇 시뮬레이터가 사용됩니다.
현대 로봇공학, 강좌 6: 캡스톤 프로젝트, 모바일 매니퓰레이션Northwestern University
About this Course
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
캡스톤 프로젝트 소개 및 마일스톤 1
마일스톤 2: 기준 궤적 생성
마일스톤 3: 피드포워드 제어
프로젝트 완료 및 제출
