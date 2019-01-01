Profile

Ernest Duplessis

Faculty

    Bio

    Professional Career: A professional career that includes over 25 years of Public Relations, Investor Relations, Government Affairs, Internal/External Strategic Communications and leadership experience spanning both corporate America and the U.S. Military. • Currently a full-time industry lecturer at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Integrated Marketing Communications and runs his own consulting firm, ELD Communications LLC • Retired from corporate America having served in a number of executive positions of increasing responsibility, including: o SVP of Corporate and Government Affairs at Mondelez International in Deerfield, IL o VP of Corporate Communications, Kraft Foods Inc. o VP of Investor Relations, W.W. Grainger o VP of Communications, W.W. Grainger • Retired as a U.S. Navy Commander after 21 years of distinguished service in the military; Education: • Holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, Chicago • MS from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Integrated Marketing Communications • BS in Math from Old Dominion University, Norfolk, Virginia; Professional Associations: • Member of the Arthur W. Page Society

    Courses

    Organizational Leadership Capstone

    Leadership Communication for Maximum Impact: Storytelling

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder