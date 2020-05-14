MS
May 23, 2017
Learning by doing, and having fun with such enjoyable teaching style by a world leading top-notch Prof! Just as good and even better than a lot of my Ivy League profs! What else can you ask for?
DA
Mar 25, 2016
The videos are great and the downloads made making sense of it all much easier. The Excel spreadsheets are very pragmatic and can easily be used for building out future social marketing plans.
By Bhushan K•
May 14, 2020
The capstone project should not be locked. Once a student starts the project then you can put the deadlines that within 3 or 4 weeks he/she has to submit. Why do I need to pay more for the capstone project if I can complete it before due time?
By Samantha S•
May 15, 2020
The Capstone Project is very well structured. It is easy to follow, and breaks down the entire project step by step. This makes it very easy to follow. The only issue I faced was with MROI. I do not feel that there is enough information, to discuss how to work it out. On the presentation slider, there is not enough description for me to fully understand how the MROI is calculated. Other than that, I enjoyed the Capstone project, and I would recommend this to others,
By Syed S R•
Sep 24, 2018
There is an error in the specialization certificate. A spelling error. It currently is ''an online, non-credit program offer by Northwestern University''. The ''d'' is missing in the word ''offered''. It is supposed to be ''an online, non-credit program offered by Northwestern University'' . Please rectify it and let me know.
By Yehuda A F•
Mar 3, 2016
Randy Hlavac is an amazing instructor! Great course!
By CQ•
Feb 28, 2017
I had no idea how much I needed this course until I finished it! This Capstone is a must-do, for any business owner, because it requires you to understand your business in such a valuable way. Marketing is one of the most expensive elements of a business and, because Social Media is the most effective way to target a market, having an overview of how it works will make hiring your Social Media manager a less confusing experience and will help you understand your target market and its needs from a different perspective. Although I now have the tools and certification (yay!) to work in Social Marketing, this course showed me that it may not actually be my dream job, but that's a good thing for my company because I now know how to save money on marketing, how to create an actionable marketing budget, and how to listen to my market. I use the tools I learned in this course and from all the courses in this certificate series, but especially this course, over and over again as I continue to pitch and raise money for my company. Professor Hlavac truly enjoys teaching and, once I can afford it, I hope to be able to hire one of his students because he inspires greatness, rigor, and joy in Social Media Marketing, so I assume his students will as well!
By Phyllis A R•
Feb 23, 2017
Why I think the Capstone Project is a great thing? How it brings the info from all of the previous courses in the Social Media Marketing Specialization together in one be picture. Basically, in this project you take all the knowledge and tools you've been given and put them together, which Professor Hlavac shows you very well how to do this step by step. The Excel spreadsheet examples you use are not difficult, but might like overwhelming for newbie. I would definitely use that tool for future social media strategies. I honestly, can't say enough for how professional and helpful Professor Hlavac is, I wish they could clone him for other courses. What an excellent communicator and I'm still amazed how quickly he responds to his students questions and remarks. I admire his work and his approach to making me feel as if I am his only students where there are thousands that take this specialization. I'm a little sad it over now. I enjoyed learning the material and I will be proud to have a certification from Northwestern University via Cousera. I'm also impressed with Northwestern University from what I've experienced in this specialization. Also, I'm sure I will refer back to the tools and the materials when working on a social media campaign.
By Luznery d C V M•
Jun 26, 2016
Awesome specialization!
I highly recommend, Professor Randy Hlavac taught us methodologies and useful tools for this project and for future projects in Social marketing with the Capstone project I can recognize that social marketing is an integral part of a business strategy.
He was always great! I learned a lot in this specialization now I have a bigger vision for my future learning and for my startup.
Thanks, Professor Randy, Northwester University and Coursera.
By Dave M•
Mar 24, 2016
I think it is a great course which combines all the theory from the other courses that make up this specialization. I like the peer reviews since it gives you more insight into the subject matter from other points of view, however I do think that qualitative feedback from an instructor would be a serious plus that is lacking in the current set-up.
By Ayman S•
Jul 17, 2020
The digital industry is evolving to a point where you can't stop learning. You have always to increase your inputs in order to enhance your output. By far this the best input you can get. I will always choose this specialization as my favourite for the content, experience and most importantly the professor. Thank you.
By Mavis A•
Oct 3, 2021
This is my all time best course, not only on Cousera but elsewhere. I learnt so much and feel very confident to go out there and build my professional persona and develop a social marketing strategy for my organization. professor Hlavac gave his all to make this course successful, rewarding and fulfilling.
By Madhu K•
Jul 19, 2018
Awesome specialization! I highly recommend this specialization course for people who want to grow there business small to advance level by using social strategy. I am so thankful for this course. Thank you so much, Randy for teaching so well and Thank you Coursera for providing this Amazing platform.
By Areti S•
Jan 25, 2021
Excellent course and content! Applicable knowledge and tools offered, with testable results. I feel so grateful for all the knowledge I gained through the capstone and the whole specialization. So much valuable information and resources were given so generously throughout the course. Thank you!
By Rayeed H•
Jul 19, 2020
This truly is an epic course and really as a specialization. Anyone wanting to learn Social Media Marketing, Take this Course! Don't wait. Tons of resources and Tools and Mr. Randy Hlavac is an outstanding teacher and instructor. It's been a pleasure being taught by him.
By Gary L•
Dec 7, 2016
I am very grateful for the course. The fact that it gathered all the information and applied it to a meaningful experience helped me learn the material. I wish the professor would have given me constructive feedback on the project
By MEHUL A•
May 15, 2020
Excellent teachings by Prof Randy.... You are truly exceptional, Sir! Thanks a lot for designing and teaching this wonderful course. I learnt a lot of new things and have bettered my social media strategy through these learnings.
By Michael S•
May 24, 2017
Learning by doing, and having fun with such enjoyable teaching style by a world leading top-notch Prof! Just as good and even better than a lot of my Ivy League profs! What else can you ask for?
By Deleted A•
Mar 26, 2016
The videos are great and the downloads made making sense of it all much easier. The Excel spreadsheets are very pragmatic and can easily be used for building out future social marketing plans.
By Alexander J S•
Aug 16, 2017
Really learned a lot from this Capstone even though I had already been working in social media before starting it. Very in-depth and the professor shared tons of practical resources.
By Joel R A H•
Jul 18, 2020
I am very grateful for the opportunity that I have received from you, they have taught me things that are not in books, nor in other courses that I have taken. They are magnificent!
By Inah F•
Jan 15, 2021
Learned a lot from this course! Didn't know SOCIAL Marketing is this much work. I'm glad to have taken this course. The social marketing templates are definitely helpful!
By Brian L•
Sep 21, 2021
Great Course! The further you go, the more in depth it is. I'll admit I was intimidated by the tasks but I really learned a lot and feel good that I stuck it out!
By Lutokhin M•
May 24, 2017
The best course of Social Media Marketing I've ever seen. Many thanks to Randy Hlavac, it was a pleasure to attend this course and the whole specialization.
By Robin G•
Mar 26, 2016
Holy cow, the capstone project is amazing! I presented it to my boss, who has asked me to present my plan to the Senior Leadership Team in 2 weeks.
By igor s•
Sep 24, 2016
Thank you to all the team for such an amazing course. I love each one course within the Social Media Marketing. Really great.
By Sayo A•
Oct 19, 2017
Excellent course! It is very practical and hands-on. I definitely completed the course confident in my new skill.