Feb 5, 2016
This is my favorite course of the series so far. Information dense, the hands-on class project for this unit will help unpack the mystery of A/B split testing using free online tools. Recommended!
Sep 29, 2019
I recommend this class for it teaches engagement technics for quick low return and it also teaches nurturing techniques for those that take a while to sell but much much higher return
Mar 25, 2017
Horrible experience as a student. No moderator or the faculty replies to your queries. The instructor has just left the course to take its own accord. It is frustrating to get such a response when you have paid a hefty much for the course.
Sep 26, 2017
The Content, Advertising & Social IMC MOOC was outstanding in content and applications. As an experienced marketer, I learned a lot of the "why" and "how" necessary for me to continue to build my skills as a marketer. The assignment and testing methodologies were really helpful. I am finding the MOOC 3 and 4 are well-integrated in providing necessary learning and increased capability. Great job to Randy and the team for an excellent MOOC. Can't wait to move onto MOOC 5. Well done.
Mar 30, 2017
All courses within the Social Media Marketing Specialization have been brilliant. Easy to follow, with step-by-step progression and if you're completely new to Social Media Marketing, you'll find the concepts are taught in a clear and concise way. I totally recommend it.
Feb 16, 2017
This Course is excellent and especially Prof Randy had put in a lot of effort to give this amazing series of Mooc on Social marketing. I highly recommend these Moocs
Sep 13, 2020
I learnt a lot about Content, Advertising & Social IMC. I really enjoyed the course. Thank you to all Speakers & professors for sharing videos and reading .
Apr 15, 2016
More like a 3.5 to 4? Close to 4. The main problem for me with this course was the assignment. I found it a bit unclear. The instructions are clear, but the way to go about completing the assignment was not. The last assignment we had in Course 3 was very specific and even had a video specifically on how to complete the assignment and why each step was important. We were given an example as to how to perfectly complete the assignment to extract the maximum knowledge from the course. In this course, that aspect was a bit lacking
Oct 12, 2017
I was able to learn a bit more about how to do an AB Split test that did not required monetary funding such as Facebook or Twitter. However, this would be applicable to how to run it on the campaigns for the respective profile. However, I had an issue with Hootsuite that was not mentioned in the Peer-Reviewed Assignment. I had posted a message to three platforms: Twitter, Google+, and LinkedIn. However, I had reached the maximum amount of posts on Hootsutie. I think this would be due to the fact that the lecture notes were made before any recent changes to the content and features for free accounts on Hootsuite. I would recommend anyone looking more into how the free posting schedule feature is used and what is the maximum.
Feb 19, 2016
One of the best courses I've taken on Coursera. The lectures are tailored for online learning as opposed to videos of live lectures. They are short and and full of relevant, useful information. This was a huge plus for me because I don't have a lot of extra time to sit through hours and hours of lectures. There were guest lecturers who were experts in the field of social media marketing who provided great insight on the topic. I've utilized many of the strategies learned through this course and the other courses in this Specialization in my own business and have increased my social media following as well as began developing and advertising my blog.
May 9, 2016
Currently I am acquiring a postgraduate degree in Strategic Marketing Management in one of the UK’s top business schools. I have started this online course because I would like to gain some experience on Content Marketing because I need it for my internship. I have finished the week 3 and I can say that I really like the content and the process of the module!
Personally, I suggest this module to all the students and professionals that they want to obtain useful and practical knowledge regarding Content Marketing and Social IMC.
A big thanks to Northwestern University and to all experts that worked in order to create this module!
Nov 29, 2018
The course was very interesting because gave me at the same time, a general and specific idea about how to create a good content and generate more visits in my pages. It is very important when you want to promote your product/ideas to a different audience and you do not know exactly what to say, how to say and what to show them. Also the course gave me inspiration to create a personal blog - https://allannanigro.wixsite.com/misitio/blog/aventuras-en-tierras-aztecas that allowed me to put into practice all of the content learned during the course. Thank you IBM and Coursera for this excellent opportunity :)
May 14, 2021
It's a very good course for beginners and I got to learn a lot and improve my photography in every way possible! I recommend it to everyone who's interested in Photography and want to do more.This course was very informative and provided just the right amount of challenge for me to stretch my creativity and newly obtained knowledge. I enjoyed it and I am looking forward to the next course. with it.
Jan 17, 2016
This is a great course. Randy explains in easy-to-understand steps how to initiate an integrated marketing communications program and how to track and test your efforts. He also does a nice job of explaining why certain steps are important and provides several valuable case studies. To top it all off, several guests appear in his lectures, providing additional insight and real-world examples.
Aug 1, 2016
I loved this course because it gives you perspective on using the most effective approaches for the different products depending on the level of commitment you need from the customer. I learned that I was doing way too much work for some clients and the wrong kind of work for others. Incredible. Plus, it gets you primed and ready for the next MOOC. A/B Testing is for Winners
Dec 1, 2020
I have enjoyed studying this course as it built and expanded my knowledge of Social Media Marketing.
In addition, this course built and expanded my knowledge of Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC). Looking forward to studying the next course, The Business of Social & The Capstone Project.
Looking forward to your email.
Kind regards. Alex Nicholas Stevenson
Jul 29, 2020
This is the Best , well organised and Study focused course have ever imagined . Am really so grateful to the organizers and facilitators ..I May not have silver nor gold but a deep thanks to you all thatch been empowering lifes i say God bless you for giving me this opportunity to study ... thanks so much this course rocks 10stars all the way
Jun 30, 2020
I have found the content of this course has led to my tech team and analysts reaching out to me learn about the concepts I have learned and applied. I as the client of our teach team and analysts am teaching the teachers. Thanks for helping me build my reputation as a leader is my organization.
Jan 7, 2016
Really enjoyed learning the Blog.. I really wanted to start having my own and probably it was difficult for me to learn to do the same just by reading. The way it was show here was awesome and simply loved the way Maslows , Blog Promotion and A/B Split testing were covered.
Feb 26, 2019
The social IMC course is a part of the MOOC4 of Social Media Marketing Specialization offered by Northwestern over 6 MOOCs. The biggest takeaway of this MOOC was its real time application. It actually made me think twice on the ways I deploy my marketing strategy at work.
Feb 7, 2016
Ok, course is too good for me, I had some challanges with this one because of my fear factors and trying to apply the information in a relevant way. The content and instruction is more wonderful it's me that is not at this level yet.
Feb 10, 2022
It's a really great course and includes all the aspects related to social media marketing.
I would recommend you to go for this course it'll really help you get started and master in social media marketing and help you get a job too.
Feb 15, 2021
Is a practical course, I clearly understod the difference between the 3 strategies and when apply it. It was nice to make the assignment because I could put into practice the message Maslow in an A/B testing. I recommend it a lot.
Feb 6, 2016
Apr 25, 2020
Very interesting and useful to approach the social IMC and start learing abit testing. Pretty involving and full of great contents. Professor Mr. Hlavac is super kind and available.
Jan 13, 2016
Fantastic course well integrated in the overall specialization. Week 3 could eventually be split in two weeks as it is more demanding in terms of peer assessment and lecture.