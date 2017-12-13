ML
Aug 21, 2018
This course is very interesting, helpful and fit to most of people who are working with content, especially for those want to make your content effective to the target audience. I love this course. <3
NR
Jul 25, 2020
Educational and eye opening, the instructor offered amazing content with examples and links to further look into the topics mentioned. A great tool to have for anyone in business, sales, or marketing.
By Madison R•
Dec 12, 2017
I really wanted to love this course. The video content offers a few tiny pearls of wisdom, but I gather that you could just read the book called Contagion and get exactly the same content without spending $100. Apprehensive about other Coursera offerings now.
By Claire B•
Jan 31, 2016
This is interesting, (especially learning how things often work in a counter-intuitive manner) informative and well-presented, but I wouldn't call it a course. It is much more like a seminar, albeit a good one, akin to a few TED talks broken up into bite-sized pieces with four quizzes, each after about 30 minutes of material divided into several segments. It can be completed in two hours. There is a lack of student discussion, which for me, is one of the most enjoyable and useful aspects of MOOCs. I wish Coursera would make it clear when a course is on-demand, as was done previously. I understand Coursera is seeking to find ways to monetize their product, and perhaps it is worthwhile for some to spend $95 for a certificate from Wharton, employing the prestige of the institution for use as a diploma mill. I have taken other MOOCs that demand 6-12 weeks of serious effort with the cost of the certificate at half your cost. A bit off-topic: The professor mentioned deciding to wear a jacket in order to be taken seriously due to his youthful appearance. I understand the problem, as I was once mistaken for a high school intern when I was a 27-year-old college graduate, and I was probably carded until almost 40, which is ego-boosting for a female, except when hearing, "must have been some party," when I had been up with sick kids all night . Unless it is especially fashionable in that neck of the woods, I would suggest losing the funky, bad perm; it was the first thing I noticed. With that excellent, strong, masculine bone structure, there are many classic and modern styles that would be far more flattering.
By vipin p•
May 1, 2018
Very useful course. I had already read the whole book "Contagious" so it helped me a lot before actually starting this online course. The material is very intersting and filled with useful insights.
By Raphael C•
Dec 21, 2018
Pleasant tone, many tangible illustrations that bring the theory to life. Well-balanced pace. Could be complemented by a practical exercise - but perfect for working professionals who have less time.
By Rom S•
Aug 4, 2016
Very interesting subject! There's science behind all viral contents. It's not the luck. Very easy to understand and put into practice. Best teacher I've ever learned with. Love this course so much!
By Vi N T T•
Apr 4, 2020
The course is very helpful and informative. I enjoy all the examples and materials of it. Totally recommend this course to people who want to further improve their influence as an effective marketer!
By Rose S F N•
May 6, 2021
I enjoyed the course just like reading a short story or listening to a great sermon at church where when you are done, you don't remember much of it later. Not that it is not a good pc of work, but this is basically Prof. Jonah sharing some good theories (a few of which are not few, but its ok) however, it seriously lacks examples of how each lesson fits & applies to the real world business context.
Reading the course title, I was expecting to learn something that I may apply in my job. And I am already at Marketing GM level. Yet i feel we have not been shown enough examples on the applications.
Also, in order for the course to be really helpful in our job, applications for each chapter should come with 1 or 2 proper Business CASE STUDY, and not just a 1 or 2 liner examples, which to me is the biggest let down.
I kinda like Prof. Jonah, but the course didn't make me feel I have benefited from doing it. This is my utmost sincere & honest opinion.
By Michele A•
Mar 23, 2017
I learned nothing from this course actually, it is so basic and unpersonal it seems a bit of oximoron, considering it had to teach us how to craft viral messages. It's just a step above a Ted talk.
By Tania Y K R V•
Apr 9, 2019
Siendo alguien muy práctica, considero este curso muy completo, con los conceptos necesarios y el análisis concentrado de cómo funciona el contenido viral, para la posterior creación propia del mismo. Aplicando cada uno de los conocimientos aquí aprendidos y complementándolos con un poco de creatividad y estudio previo del mercado al que pretendamos dirigirnos, podremos comenzar a trascender con nuestros servicios y productos de forma que la gente se contagie positivamente y nos ayude a difundir nuestro mensaje orgánicamente. Se los recomiendo. ¡Muchas gracias Coursera!
By Sandeep D•
Mar 3, 2019
The course provides very useful insights and tips, and is very relevant for marketers who wish to better reach out to their prospective customers. It would be great if there were some practical hands on exercises that cements the concepts taught in this course.
By Sng L S•
Dec 15, 2018
Easy to digest and immediately applicable.
By Jelena P•
Oct 1, 2016
The course provides you with some basic information about the viral marketing and how to craft contagious content. It is more like an introduction or an introductory class. Professor Berger's way of teaching is very professional and he supports the marketing theories with lots of interesting examples you can easily relate to. However, this course lacks more exercises and more lectures for the students. There are only 4 quizzes to test your knowledge. This is my second course here on coursera.com and I can't help comparing this one to the one I took 3 moths ago: A Life of Happiness and Fulfillment. That course cost me only 45$ and gave me so much more, compared to this one which costs 95$ and gives very little. I will presume that Professor Berger is new here on coursera.com and that the course creators wanted to use his name and reputation to attract more students, but for us who opt for the certificate (to possibly increase the job prospects) it is quite disappointing.
By Koyaana R•
Jan 12, 2019
I recently started a new position in my company and this course really helped me figure out how to take our content creation to the next level.
By Paulina D S•
Apr 18, 2020
One of the best marketing courses I've taken so far! Berger explain every concept in a very easy-to-understand way. Highly recommendable!
By Gabriella S•
Feb 10, 2019
Such a fun and interesting learning experience! Thankful for the privilege to learn from Mr. Berger!
By Jamel S•
Dec 31, 2018
Awesome course. Excellent content and teaching methods were easy to understand and learn.
By Tirupatibala V•
Jan 26, 2020
I loved the course for its micro approach to understanding public and personal behavior. It introduced me to the different facets of behavioral psychology of consumers and the underlying phenomenon behind the macro interactions and responses to certain ideas. I loved the fact that it was quick in its duration and length, I'd have loved doing an assignment as at least one of the assessments though. Thank you Coursera, Thank you Jonah and UPenn for designing this course. Looking forward to learning more here.
By Taieb D•
Feb 8, 2019
Very good and very well thought of course. Great lectures, thorough explanation with great intriguing examples. I wished however to go more deeper into this and maybe have been shown how to apply this practically in business.
By Nachuan S•
May 5, 2017
By Nerinette R•
Jul 26, 2020
By Amy P•
Feb 21, 2019
Great info that inspires new ideas for marketing content. Very interesting and enjoyable!
By Evan B•
Feb 22, 2019
Great course that give you a structured approach to achieving virality.
By Stefan B•
Feb 11, 2019
Good information and great videos from mr. Berger!
By Alejandro R F•
Dec 15, 2018
Very good content. Useful.
By Ronelle L•
Feb 12, 2019
Good place to start.