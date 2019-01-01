Increase Engagement to your Instagram Business Profile
Publish visually appealing images on your Instagram Business page.
After completing this project, you will have learned how to optimize your social media strategy to better reach your target audience on Instagram. The goal of this project is to improve and optimize your Instagram Business profile in order to attract users. An Instagram Business Account allows you to advertise your business on the social media platform Instagram by publishing and sharing ads and photos with your target group. Today, you will learn various techniques that will help you improve your Instagram Business profile and successfully advertise your brand on Instagram. We will therefore access and use the graphic design platform Canva. Users of social media platforms are constantly overwhelmed by the amount of social media content they see every day. In order to make your business stand out and attract users, creativity is key!
This project is directed towards small business owners or people in sales and marketing who wish to advertise their brand on Instagram
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create an attractive profile for your Instagram business account.
Publish visually appealing images on your Instagram business page.
Make use of hashtags to reach your target audience on Instagram.
Discover Instagram Stories and design your first Story with Canva.
Fill your social media calendar and schedule your next Instagram posts.
