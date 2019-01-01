Profile

Cathal Melinn

Cathal Melinn

      Cathal is a well-known Digital Marketing Director, commercial analyst & eCommerce specialist with over 16 years’ experience. Cathal is a respected international conference speaker, course lecturer and digital trainer. He specialises in driving complete understanding from students across a number of digital marketing disciplines including: paid and organic search (PPC & SEO), analytics, strategy and planning, social media, reporting and optimisition. Cathal works with digital professionals in over 80 countries and teaches at all levels of experience from beginner to advanced. Alongside his training and course work, Cathal runs his own digital marketing agency and is considered an analytics and revenue generating guru - at enterprise level. He has extensive local & international experience working with top B2B & B2C brands across multiple industries. Over his career, Cathal has worked Client-Side, in Digital Marketing Agencies and Media Owners with brands including HSBC, Amazon, Apple, Red Bull, Dell, Vodafone, Compare the Market, Aer Lingus and Expedia.

      Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube Marketing

      Digital Strategy and Business Opportunity

      Social Media and Digital Marketing Fundamentals

      Digital Channel Planning and E-Commerce Strategy

      Digital Leadership and Digital Strategy Execution

      Social Media and Social Content Strategy

      Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat Marketing

