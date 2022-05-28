About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Social Media Marketing in Practice Specialization
Beginner Level

Recommended for anyone seeking to learn more or upskill in the disciplines of social media marketing, social commerce, and social media strategy

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to use Twitter's platform and advertising features to engage with an audience in real-time

  • How to use social selling tactics and LinkedIn's B2B advertising features to engage with prospects

  • How to use video and YouTube to reach an audience

Skills you will gain

  • Use LinkedIn Campaign Manager to optimize B2B advertising campaigns
  • Set up a YouTube channel
  • Use Ads Manager to create and optimize Twitter ads
  • Use social selling tactics to connect and engage with prospects
  • Build a personal brand on LinkedIn
Instructors

Offered by

Digital Marketing Institute

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Twitter Marketing

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 64 min), 16 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

LinkedIn and Social Selling

4 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 85 min), 17 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

YouTube and Social Video Marketing

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 43 min), 11 readings, 6 quizzes

About the Social Media Marketing in Practice Specialization

Social Media Marketing in Practice

