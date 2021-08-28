About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Social Media Marketing in Practice Specialization
Beginner Level

Recommended for anyone seeking to learn more or upskill in the disciplines of digital and social media marketing, and digital transformation.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How digital, social, and mobile technology are changing consumer behavior and expectations to present new challenges and opportunities for businesses

  • How marketers use the concepts of the Buyers Journey with digital channels to influence behavior and online purchase decisions

  • How to use the principles of content marketing to find, reach, and engage audiences and to start building brand loyalty and advocacy

Skills you will gain

  • Digital transformation
  • Digital Marketing
  • Social Media Marketing
  • Content Marketing
  • Digital Strategy
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Digital Marketing Institute

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Digital Marketing Landscape

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 23 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Digital Marketing Principles

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 50 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Content Marketing for Social

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 98 min), 11 readings, 6 quizzes

About the Social Media Marketing in Practice Specialization

Social Media Marketing in Practice

