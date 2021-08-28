Digital Marketing Institute is the global standard in Digital Marketing Certification. Our mission is to give our students the confidence and knowledge they need to advance in their careers through this specialization.
Digital and mobile technology coupled with the explosive adoption of social media globally has fundamentally disrupted consumer expectations, and how businesses must operate to support their customers. If you want to understand the forces driving and transforming businesses today and how cutting-edge digital and social strategies can help businesses thrive in a dynamic environment, this course will help you do so. You will learn the core principles and foundations of digital marketing before diving deeper into the disciplines of social media marketing and content marketing. After completing the course you will: - • Understand how digital and social media have disrupted the way businesses sell to consumers • Recognize how marketers use the customer journey model to influence purchase decisions on digital platforms using digital content and tools • Appreciate the benefits of integrating traditional and digital marketing with the advantages of inbound and outbound marketing strategies • Recognize how to use the principles of effective content marketing to create content that engages an audience This course also explains how to choose the right content for consumers – and how to ensure it gets seen by them. It outlines the different content formats available on social media and which platform best suits specific needs. This is the first course in the Digital Marketing Institute's Social Media Marketing specialization. On completion of all courses in your Specialization, you will also be awarded a Digital Marketing Institute Certified Digital Marketing Associate certification, along with three months of free Power Membership, allowing you to boost your career and unlock your next opportunity. 92% of DMI members have said their courses have had a positive impact on their careers, while 88% are now working at senior or manager level.