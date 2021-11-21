Chevron Left
Digital Marketing Institute is the global standard in Digital Marketing Certification. Our mission is to give our students the confidence and knowledge they need to advance in their careers through this specialization. Digital and mobile technology coupled with the explosive adoption of social media globally has fundamentally disrupted consumer expectations, and how businesses must operate to support their customers. If you want to understand the forces driving and transforming businesses today and how cutting-edge digital and social strategies can help businesses thrive in a dynamic environment, this course will help you do so. You will learn the core principles and foundations of digital marketing before diving deeper into the disciplines of social media marketing and content marketing. After completing the course you will: - • Understand how digital and social media have disrupted the way businesses sell to consumers • Recognize how marketers use the customer journey model to influence purchase decisions on digital platforms using digital content and tools • Appreciate the benefits of integrating traditional and digital marketing with the advantages of inbound and outbound marketing strategies • Recognize how to use the principles of effective content marketing to create content that engages an audience This course also explains how to choose the right content for consumers – and how to ensure it gets seen by them. It outlines the different content formats available on social media and which platform best suits specific needs. This is the first course in the Digital Marketing Institute's Social Media Marketing specialization. On completion of all courses in your Specialization, you will also be awarded a Digital Marketing Institute Certified Digital Marketing Associate certification, along with three months of free Power Membership, allowing you to boost your career and unlock your next opportunity. 92% of DMI members have said their courses have had a positive impact on their careers, while 88% are now working at senior or manager level....

RM

Aug 17, 2021

love love love the syllabus,the quizes all the assignment....really help newbi in Digital marketing like me to understand the basic n fundamental for next course

MG

Mar 8, 2022

Very helpful. Structured and easy to understand. Pacing is also just right to accomplish all the tasks. I also like the idea of peer reviews.

By Matthieu L

Nov 21, 2021

Very good ! High quality content, well structured and demanding enough without being overwhelming.

By Stefany K

Nov 27, 2021

Literally learned a ton- all about Content Creation, Buyer's Journey, Social Media for Relationship Building and so much more.

By Theresia Y O

Jan 4, 2022

Above my expectation. Not only reading and listening, we also practice.

By Riany M

Aug 18, 2021

By farzane m

Aug 29, 2021

it is a perfect course for discovering this vast ocean (digital marketing)

By Ananda K A

Jun 2, 2021

it is very good and imformational!

By Prabath B J

Nov 4, 2021

best digital marketing courese.

By Simone P

Jan 28, 2022

​great course, thank you

By Siddharajsinh

Sep 6, 2021

Great start

By Arindol D

Aug 26, 2021

By sbusiso

Sep 22, 2021

Course content was thorough and well presented. I found the course to be very practical in the information that was taught, and anyone looking to understand social media marketing to consider this course.

By MARIA T D G

Mar 8, 2022

By Elvar A

Jan 25, 2022

Thanks for all useful information.

By Dewashinghe H G I K D

Aug 8, 2021

very helpful

By ferrandiz j

Nov 1, 2021

a few more practical cases with correction by professors as example and practice would be a plus

By Rafi K

Jan 4, 2022

Excellent Opportunity for Learning

By Rodrigo d S M

Mar 15, 2022

Excellent content. As a Life coach, I suggest this course so that professionals outside the Marketing field can become aware of what is needed to promote their business online.

By Robin B

Mar 31, 2022

Very informative - practical guide - helpful tools

By Anne O

Mar 30, 2022

I AM LEARNING ALOT FROM THE COURSE

By Andrew C

Apr 30, 2022

Great conent teaching experirence

By Gretė S

Apr 18, 2022

It's pretty detail and interestingly put together. However, I did not like the last lecturer, he kept on stopping in the middle of the sentence which was very disturbing.

Also it would be great to be able to also download PPT of the slides reviews during the course, instead of screenshoting or rewritting the content

