RM
Aug 17, 2021
love love love the syllabus,the quizes all the assignment....really help newbi in Digital marketing like me to understand the basic n fundamental for next course
MG
Mar 8, 2022
Very helpful. Structured and easy to understand. Pacing is also just right to accomplish all the tasks. I also like the idea of peer reviews.
By Matthieu L•
Nov 21, 2021
Very good ! High quality content, well structured and demanding enough without being overwhelming.
By Stefany K•
Nov 27, 2021
Literally learned a ton- all about Content Creation, Buyer's Journey, Social Media for Relationship Building and so much more.
By Theresia Y O•
Jan 4, 2022
Above my expectation. Not only reading and listening, we also practice.
By Riany M•
Aug 18, 2021
By farzane m•
Aug 29, 2021
it is a perfect course for discovering this vast ocean (digital marketing)
By Ananda K A•
Jun 2, 2021
it is very good and imformational!
By Prabath B J•
Nov 4, 2021
best digital marketing courese.
By Simone P•
Jan 28, 2022
great course, thank you
By Siddharajsinh•
Sep 6, 2021
Great start
By Arindol D•
Aug 26, 2021
By sbusiso•
Sep 22, 2021
Course content was thorough and well presented. I found the course to be very practical in the information that was taught, and anyone looking to understand social media marketing to consider this course.
By MARIA T D G•
Mar 8, 2022
By Elvar A•
Jan 25, 2022
Thanks for all useful information.
By Dewashinghe H G I K D•
Aug 8, 2021
very helpful
By ferrandiz j•
Nov 1, 2021
a few more practical cases with correction by professors as example and practice would be a plus
By Rafi K•
Jan 4, 2022
Excellent Opportunity for Learning
By Rodrigo d S M•
Mar 15, 2022
Excellent content. As a Life coach, I suggest this course so that professionals outside the Marketing field can become aware of what is needed to promote their business online.
By Robin B•
Mar 31, 2022
Very informative - practical guide - helpful tools
By Anne O•
Mar 30, 2022
I AM LEARNING ALOT FROM THE COURSE
By Andrew C•
Apr 30, 2022
Great conent teaching experirence
By Gretė S•
Apr 18, 2022
It's pretty detail and interestingly put together. However, I did not like the last lecturer, he kept on stopping in the middle of the sentence which was very disturbing.
Also it would be great to be able to also download PPT of the slides reviews during the course, instead of screenshoting or rewritting the content