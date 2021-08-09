Learner Reviews & Feedback for Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat Marketing by Digital Marketing Institute
4.0
stars
15 ratings
•
4 reviews
About the Course
Digital Marketing Institute is the global standard in Digital Marketing Certification. Our mission is to give our students the confidence and knowledge they need to advance in their careers through this specialization.
Facebook is the oldest of the social networks, and the biggest, with approximately 2.7 billion monthly active users in 2021. Instagram has become a key platform for businesses striving to engage women aged 18 – 24 when shopping online. If teenagers and young adults are an important target audience, should businesses also include Snapchat in their social marketing mix? If you want to better understand the ever-changing social media landscape and the challenges marketers face to make their brand stand out from the crowd, this course will help you do so.
You will learn how to get started with marketing on Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. After completing this course, you will be able to: -
• Set up and optimize a Facebook Page to promote a business
• Use Facebook Ads Manager to build effective advertising campaigns
• Differentiate between the advantages of including Instagram and Snapchat in advertising campaigns
• Use best practices to help build a business’s brand with Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat
This course also introduces how to measure the performance of Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat advertising campaigns using analytics. It covers the key metrics to track and how to derive insights using native platform tools. This is the third course in the Digital Marketing Institute’s Social Media Marketing specialization.
On completion of all courses in your Specialization, you will also be awarded a Digital Marketing Institute Certified Digital Marketing Associate certification, along with three months of free Power Membership, allowing you to boost your career and unlock your next opportunity. 92% of DMI members have said their courses have had a positive impact on their careers, while 88% are now working at senior or manager level....
Filter by:
1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat Marketing
By kratika v
•
Aug 9, 2021
Good course for the beginners.
By Wissam s
•
Oct 29, 2021
It was a very useful course
By Victor B
•
Jan 22, 2022
The material is very outdated. Instragam's interface has changed a lot and Snapchat is not a big deal anymore. I would replace it with TikTok.
By Roxy G
•
Jun 17, 2021
The narrator can barely read, the presentation is horrible. Even if I mute him and try to read the content, the sentence structure is all over the place. I would never pay for this course. As a matter of fact, you should pay me for making through 5 videos and not throwing my computer out the window.