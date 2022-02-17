Learner Reviews & Feedback for Social Media and Social Content Strategy by Digital Marketing Institute
About the Course
Digital Marketing Institute is the global standard in Digital Marketing Certification. Our mission is to give our students the confidence and knowledge they need to advance in their careers through this specialization.
More than 3.6 billion people globally are using social media in 2021 so social is certainly popular. But with advertising spend on social expected to surpass $100 billion in 2021, clearly social media is as much about big business, competition, and profit as it is about connecting people. If you want to understand the forces transforming businesses today and, in particular, the key challenges facing social media marketers as they attempt to cut through the noise, engage their audiences, and demonstrate tangible business value, this course will help you do so.
You will learn the core principles of social media marketing before drilling deeper into engaging, nurturing, and building a loyal social community. After completing this course, you will be able to: -
• Identify the benefits and advantages to a business of using social media to engage an audience
• Differentiate between the social platforms used by businesses and their relative advantages for targeting consumers
• Set up a social media account for a business
• Build, manage, and sustain an active social media community
This course also introduces social content strategy and explains how to balance the advantages of organic social content seeding against the immediacy of paid social content promotion. It covers how to implement a content strategy and the basics of measuring its effectiveness. This is the second course in the Digital Marketing Institute’s Social Media Marketing specialization.
On completion of all courses in your Specialization, you will also be awarded a Digital Marketing Institute Certified Digital Marketing Associate certification, along with three months of free Power Membership, allowing you to boost your career and unlock your next opportunity. 92% of DMI members have said their courses have had a positive impact on their careers, while 88% are now working at senior or manager level....
