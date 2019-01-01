Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a social media presence for your business using Canva by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this guided project you will learn how you can create a social media presence for your small business and how you can use the Canva platform to do so. Canva is a graphic design web platform where we can create any type of material we need, from social media posts, brand kits, summaries, among many other things. Canva offers a number of tools to create content from elements, text sources, video, and audio. Canva has many elements that are free and gives you a lot of freedom when it comes to designing. It is an extremely useful tool for those who are just starting out and it even becomes a very good tool for those who have been designing more advanced programs for years. It is a quick option that does not need to be installed on your computer and as long as you have an Internet connection, it will be an accessible tool. Today you will learn how to use Canva to grow your small business, define your goals, find your ideal platform, create your own logo, discover ways to create innovative and eye-catching content, and finally learn how to plan your content in advance using Canva....