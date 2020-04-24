Use Canva to Create Social Media Marketing Designs
Use features in Canva
Use design tools to create a social media graphic
Prepare a graphic for publishing
By the end of this project, you will create a sample social media graphic for business. The graphic is shareable across your business’ social media platforms. You will be able to incorporate the color palette from your business style guide, in order to create brand recognition as part of your social media marketing strategy. This course will include an introduction to Canva, how to determine your canvas size for a social media post, incorporate images specific to your business into a social media post, and prepare a post for your social media channels. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Social Media
Marketing
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a new Canva account.
Tour the Canva dashboard and templates.
Choose a project template and navigate the workspace.
Create content for a social media graphic.
Add text to a social media graphic.
Prepare your social media graphic for publishing.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by AVApr 24, 2020
This helped me understand certain hidden features of Canva , which I was not able to discover even after having used this tool for quite a few months.
by HSAug 27, 2020
To be a good Editor, this project isn’t much enough at all. It’s just a basic idea how to start designing on Canva. Need to add more or dive into deep more.
by SBMar 6, 2021
Practical for me because I started the "Canva Journey" on my own, discover this course and this course finished the journey for me and with me... so relieved Thank You
by SSJun 26, 2020
Through this 10min course I learner how to use Canva to create social media marketing designs. This is really an interesting course who wish to learn graphics in its base learning.
