Use Canva to Create Social Media Visuals for Business

4.5
stars

727 ratings

161 reviews

Offered By

33,642 already enrolled

In this Free Guided Project, you will:

Use Features in Canva

Create Six Social Media Visuals

Prepare these visuals for publishing

Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview

2 hours
Beginner-friendly
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

By the end of this project, you will create six social media visuals(Facebook Cover, Facebook Post, YouTube Thumbnail, YouTube Channel Art, Instagram Post and Twitter Header) for your business. These visuals are shareable across other social media channels. This course will include an introduction to Canva, how to create social media visuals from scratch by keeping one business theme in mind and prepare them for publishing. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Requirements

No Background

Skills you will develop

  • Digital Marketing

  • Graphic Design

  • Social Media Marketting

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Create Canva Account, Tour of Canva Dashboard, Create Facebook Cover and prepare for publishing.

  2. Create Facebook Post

  3. Prepare Facebook Post for Publishing.

  4. Create YouTube Thumbnail and prepare for publishing.

  5. Create YouTube Channel Art

  6. Add Social Media links to YouTube Channel Art and Prepare it for Publishing.

  7. Create Instagram Post and prepare for publishing.

  8. Create Twitter Header and prepare for publishing.

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM USE CANVA TO CREATE SOCIAL MEDIA VISUALS FOR BUSINESS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder