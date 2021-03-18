Use Canva to Create Social Media Visuals for Business
Use Features in Canva
Create Six Social Media Visuals
Prepare these visuals for publishing
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Use Features in Canva
Create Six Social Media Visuals
Prepare these visuals for publishing
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will create six social media visuals(Facebook Cover, Facebook Post, YouTube Thumbnail, YouTube Channel Art, Instagram Post and Twitter Header) for your business. These visuals are shareable across other social media channels. This course will include an introduction to Canva, how to create social media visuals from scratch by keeping one business theme in mind and prepare them for publishing. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
No Background
Digital Marketing
Graphic Design
Social Media Marketting
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create Canva Account, Tour of Canva Dashboard, Create Facebook Cover and prepare for publishing.
Create Facebook Post
Prepare Facebook Post for Publishing.
Create YouTube Thumbnail and prepare for publishing.
Create YouTube Channel Art
Add Social Media links to YouTube Channel Art and Prepare it for Publishing.
Create Instagram Post and prepare for publishing.
Create Twitter Header and prepare for publishing.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by SBMar 18, 2021
Learned how to easily create multiple social media posts from templates and from scratch and how to download or publish directly from Canva.
by DAOct 9, 2021
It was a short and informative course which explained everything from scratch. It's very useful for the beginners.
by DOct 27, 2021
This course is very easy to follow and practical. I enjoyed the pace and knowledge that was provided by the instructor.
by JSFeb 21, 2022
Very straightforward and engaging without being complicated. I'm glad I took this course because it helped me learn more about how to use Canva! I'm going to make more of my own projects now.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
