JS
Feb 21, 2022
Very straightforward and engaging without being complicated. I'm glad I took this course because it helped me learn more about how to use Canva! I'm going to make more of my own projects now.
KP
Mar 13, 2022
Lovely project based course focusing on practical application along side instructor. Would highly recommend to go for this and up your brand visuals.
By Samara B•
Mar 19, 2021
Learned how to easily create multiple social media posts from templates and from scratch and how to download or publish directly from Canva.
By Mohammed A•
Mar 17, 2021
Loved it! for me it was new and I was known to some of the tools some how but still it helped me alot. Thank you very much Ms. Chaitra Deshpande.
By Alexandra B•
Aug 15, 2021
Super helpful education course that gives an opportunity to understand how easy the platform Canva works! It's fantastic!!!
By Karina J•
Jun 18, 2021
To be honest, I thought that this will be more from creative area not technical one. But still it was very interesting.
By B-047 C T•
Jul 6, 2021
Great project for beginners. Anybody who wants to learn Canva should enroll in this project; everything is explained nicely. It will take only a couple of hours to lay the foundation, and then you will be able to work on Canva. It basically helps you in getting started with Canva, and further, you could explore more on your own. So highly recommended for someone who wants to start using Canva.
By Amrita•
Jul 21, 2021
The course was up to the point and well planned. It covered all the basic tools of Canva and I am positive that this will help people grow their businesses. This course is especially beneficial for beginners and small businesses since it will teach you everything you need to know. Most importantly, you will learn everything in less than 2 hours. So go get enrolled in this course and get that certificate!
By Jeannie•
Feb 4, 2022
I really enjoyed this course because it taught me cool tricks on how to create more cool content! I love that we are able to try alongside the teacher. I reccomend this program for anyone trying to get started on creating social media content.
By W R•
Dec 4, 2020
This course is very useful for design lovers who can Learn & play around with canva dashboard an create beautiful designs for personal or business works.
It taught me many social media visuals. It's really useful and interactive!!!
By KHONG Q Y / U•
Jul 31, 2021
It's fun and I didn't know that canva can be used to create so many types of posts. Instructor's order and words are easy to understand and follow; I'd so much fun by spending my 2 hours in this guided project~~
By Johadi S•
Feb 21, 2022
By Regina V D M R•
Oct 1, 2021
es un muy buen curso para introducirte en el uso de Canva. Me gusto y me dio ideas para mis siguientes diseños de redes sociales. Gracias Cursera soy fan de los cursos que se imaprten
By juliana m m•
Dec 30, 2020
I've really enjoyed this course because I was able to follow along and put it into practice. I've been using Canva for quite some time, but this course has taught me some other tricks.
By KIRAN P•
Mar 13, 2022
By Lina•
Jan 27, 2022
thanks for the course it was so good and intersting
شكرا على الدوره : الشرح سهل ومبسط وامكانيه التطبيق متاحه ايضا وتعلمت منها الكثير شكرااا
By Ni P E S•
Sep 13, 2021
I enjoy the Course very much and i got some new knowledge about the tool used. I'm so happy and it's very insightful. Thank you
By Nguyễn Y H•
Jul 28, 2021
Big thanks to Mrs. Deshpande helping me to improve my design skills, this course is really helpful for my future jobs. Thanks!
By Tarun K•
Apr 22, 2021
The coach is great. The teaching experience is awesome. I learned in an efficient manner without having trouble.Thank you
By Diana T•
Oct 28, 2021
This course is very easy to follow and practical. I enjoyed the pace and knowledge that was provided by the instructor.
By Douglas T•
Aug 9, 2021
The mentor is simple and objective! I recommend it to everyone who needs to improve their visual arts on social media
By Rine C•
Mar 27, 2021
The course was very helpful and made me understand how Canva works. The instructor was clear and easy to follow.
By Astrid A•
Nov 18, 2021
Is amazing course, it was my first time in Canvas and I enjoyed and I learned new terms about design,
By Diah N•
Jan 19, 2022
this project really helped me to learn editing and designing for beginners and easy to understand
By Kunal R•
Dec 17, 2021
great course for beginners ,very easy to understand, thank you so much for this masterpiece
By Muhammad U•
Aug 24, 2021
In this coure you'll learn the basic knowledge from very scratch.Recommended for Begineers
By Ma A L•
Mar 28, 2022
I've learved a lot in social media marketing using only Canva. Thank you and more power.