Use Canva to Create Social Media Visuals for Business by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
727 ratings
161 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will create six social media visuals(Facebook Cover, Facebook Post, YouTube Thumbnail, YouTube Channel Art, Instagram Post and Twitter Header) for your business. These visuals are shareable across other social media channels. This course will include an introduction to Canva, how to create social media visuals from scratch by keeping one business theme in mind and prepare them for publishing. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

JS

Feb 21, 2022

Very straightforward and engaging without being complicated. I'm glad I took this course because it helped me learn more about how to use Canva! I'm going to make more of my own projects now.

KP

Mar 13, 2022

Lovely project based course focusing on practical application along side instructor. Would highly recommend to go for this and up your brand visuals.

Filter by:

Reviews for Use Canva to Create Social Media Visuals for Business

By Samara B

Mar 19, 2021

Learned how to easily create multiple social media posts from templates and from scratch and how to download or publish directly from Canva.

By Mohammed A

Mar 17, 2021

Loved it! for me it was new and I was known to some of the tools some how but still it helped me alot. Thank you very much Ms. Chaitra Deshpande.

By Alexandra B

Aug 15, 2021

Super helpful education course that gives an opportunity to understand how easy the platform Canva works! It's fantastic!!!

By Karina J

Jun 18, 2021

To be honest, I thought that this will be more from creative area not technical one. But still it was very interesting.

By B-047 C T

Jul 6, 2021

Great project for beginners. Anybody who wants to learn Canva should enroll in this project; everything is explained nicely. It will take only a couple of hours to lay the foundation, and then you will be able to work on Canva. It basically helps you in getting started with Canva, and further, you could explore more on your own. So highly recommended for someone who wants to start using Canva.

By Amrita

Jul 21, 2021

The course was up to the point and well planned. It covered all the basic tools of Canva and I am positive that this will help people grow their businesses. This course is especially beneficial for beginners and small businesses since it will teach you everything you need to know. Most importantly, you will learn everything in less than 2 hours. So go get enrolled in this course and get that certificate!

By Jeannie

Feb 4, 2022

I really enjoyed this course because it taught me cool tricks on how to create more cool content! I love that we are able to try alongside the teacher. I reccomend this program for anyone trying to get started on creating social media content.

By W R

Dec 4, 2020

This course is very useful for design lovers who can Learn & play around with canva dashboard an create beautiful designs for personal or business works.

It taught me many social media visuals. It's really useful and interactive!!!

By KHONG Q Y / U

Jul 31, 2021

It's fun and I didn't know that canva can be used to create so many types of posts. Instructor's order and words are easy to understand and follow; I'd so much fun by spending my 2 hours in this guided project~~

By Johadi S

Feb 21, 2022

Very straightforward and engaging without being complicated. I'm glad I took this course because it helped me learn more about how to use Canva! I'm going to make more of my own projects now.

By Regina V D M R

Oct 1, 2021

e​s un muy buen curso para introducirte en el uso de Canva. Me gusto y me dio ideas para mis siguientes diseños de redes sociales. Gracias Cursera soy fan de los cursos que se imaprten

By juliana m m

Dec 30, 2020

I've really enjoyed this course because I was able to follow along and put it into practice. I've been using Canva for quite some time, but this course has taught me some other tricks.

By KIRAN P

Mar 13, 2022

Lovely project based course focusing on practical application along side instructor. Would highly recommend to go for this and up your brand visuals.

By Lina

Jan 27, 2022

thanks for the course it was so good and intersting

شكرا على الدوره : الشرح سهل ومبسط وامكانيه التطبيق متاحه ايضا وتعلمت منها الكثير شكرااا

By Ni P E S

Sep 13, 2021

I enjoy the Course very much and i got some new knowledge about the tool used. I'm so happy and it's very insightful. Thank you

By Nguyễn Y H

Jul 28, 2021

Big thanks to Mrs. Deshpande helping me to improve my design skills, this course is really helpful for my future jobs. Thanks!

By Tarun K

Apr 22, 2021

The coach is great. The teaching experience is awesome. I learned in an efficient manner without having trouble.Thank you

By Diana T

Oct 28, 2021

T​his course is very easy to follow and practical. I enjoyed the pace and knowledge that was provided by the instructor.

By Douglas T

Aug 9, 2021

The mentor is simple and objective! I recommend it to everyone who needs to improve their visual arts on social media

By Rine C

Mar 27, 2021

The course was very helpful and made me understand how Canva works. The instructor was clear and easy to follow.

By Astrid A

Nov 18, 2021

Is amazing course, it was my first time in Canvas and I enjoyed and I learned new terms about design,

By Diah N

Jan 19, 2022

this project really helped me to learn editing and designing for beginners and easy to understand

By Kunal R

Dec 17, 2021

great course for beginners ,very easy to understand, thank you so much for this masterpiece

By Muhammad U

Aug 24, 2021

In this coure you'll learn the basic knowledge from very scratch.Recommended for Begineers

By Ma A L

Mar 28, 2022

I've learved a lot in social media marketing using only Canva. Thank you and more power.

