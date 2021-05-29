Chevron Left
Back to Market your new business with Canva

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Market your new business with Canva by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
16 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will know how to use Canva to promote and market your new business. You will have learned how to create a business logo, a business card and a flyer using Canva. We will both use templates, and create designs from scratch. You will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements for aesthetically pleasing. This project will include intermediate to advanced level skills using the free version of Canva. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Market your new business with Canva

By Nuwan D

May 29, 2021

Very Interesting Couse Thank You Instructors!!!!!!! Thank You So much for this course. A perfect courses.

By Phero V

Nov 21, 2021

Great course!

By Teresa S

Sep 7, 2021

Good instructor teaching the course.

By SAUD R K

Jun 11, 2021

good and easy .

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder