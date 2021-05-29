Learner Reviews & Feedback for Market your new business with Canva by Coursera Project Network
4.6
stars
16 ratings
•
4 reviews
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will know how to use Canva to promote and market your new business. You will have learned how to create a business logo, a business card and a flyer using Canva. We will both use templates, and create designs from scratch.
You will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements for aesthetically pleasing.
This project will include intermediate to advanced level skills using the free version of Canva.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Market your new business with Canva
By Nuwan D
•
May 29, 2021
Very Interesting Couse Thank You Instructors!!!!!!! Thank You So much for this course. A perfect courses.