Jun 23, 2019
I believe this course was very straightforward, focusing on those elements that I was really looking forward to fully understand. And it does it in a way that can be easily applied to my own reality.
Sep 29, 2019
This is a really fantastic class. There is some cross-over from other business classes but the way the topics are presented allows future entrepreneurs to do a run through with their product or idea.
Sep 30, 2019
Jul 4, 2020
It opened up my mind to topics and question I had never asked before. The course content is small and easy to comprehend. I would recommend to any beginner entrepreneur and investor.
Sep 29, 2020
Amazing class with a great professor filled with nuggets of wisdom and practical experience especially if you are serious about starting your venture in the future.
Apr 20, 2018
i am more than honored to have studied this course, the material is very well done and the lecturer is the best that i seen so far.... love from uganda
Jun 14, 2019
I think all content here helps 100% when you plan to set a startup and lots of steps when things fail. I will make use of all this material for sure.
Sep 21, 2020
very easy informative well explained designed for you to suceed in your business an to pass this course with exceedingly high grades
Jul 3, 2020
This was interesting course. Helps out with understanding start-up businesses and the ways to go about it.
Jul 11, 2020
This course was so amazing and very beginner friendly. I'll advice anyone to come take this course .
Oct 9, 2017
Was a great course. Would definitely recommend to budding entrepreneurs. The instructor provides a very practical approach to starting your own business and provides some very valuable tips to approaching investors, understanding your business and growing it. The material is good but the best part of the course was Mr. Tom Parkinson himself. His years of experience are very visible in his grounded approach to teaching entrepreneurship. Would highly recommend.
Jul 11, 2020
It was a very informative course and it taught me a lot about start-up businesses and business strategies that can help me open and maintain a sustainable business. I would totally recommend this course for anyone with a business idea and wants to know how to start.
Oct 10, 2017
In the future I will look back and have something wise to share about this course, but for now - I highly recommend this course if you want to hear from a professor who's out in the field passing you what you need to become a successful entrepreneur
Jun 29, 2020
Great secondary course to entrepreneurship 1 (Love these two courses the most). this course gave insights to funding, investors, and the different processes which were what I was looking for in an entrepreneurship course.
Jun 21, 2020
Course 6 of Innovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship was insightful and Professor Thomas Parkinson's lectures were knowledgeable, showing us what are the thought process behind entrepreneurs and venture start-ups.
Oct 2, 2020
This course is very rich in content! I like that Prof Parkinson has interviews with entrepreneurs at the end of each module where they share their actual experience, an actual application of the module content.
Oct 6, 2020
Professor Parkinson made this course highly engaging and interesting. His guest presenters were all great speakers and very helpful in helping me to gain insight to how the world of startups works.
Sep 30, 2018
Great class and I enjoy the way the professor teaches the class. He is clearly very knowledgeable and understands and teaches the concepts in a professional and concise manner.
Sep 1, 2020
I learnt so much from this course and I am grateful for the opportunity to have taken the course. the lecturer put a lot of work into ensuring that we understand the course.
Jul 17, 2020
If you have any aspirations to work as an entrepreneur and you have not done this course - you are wasting your own time!
Oct 1, 2018
Tim is awesome and his experience shows in the course. Great course if you want to learn about basic of Entrepreneurship.
May 22, 2020
This course is so practical and very helpful.I have learnt so much. The lecturer is so professional and cool.
Apr 7, 2020
Taking this course gave me a clear vision and understanding about investors, financing for a startup firm.
Jul 11, 2020
A really practical and informative course with so much to learn as one actually prepares to launch!
Jun 26, 2018
Spectacular course, really enjoyed the concepts and found the topics related to my field.
Jul 5, 2020
loved it!