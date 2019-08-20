SP
Jun 16, 2020
Excellent! Well structured. Coursera is a great platform. The professors are engaging and seem to really care about their students. I learned a lot over the last 4 modules.
CO
Apr 28, 2021
I really enjoyed this course - the instructors were fantastic and the case studies they shared to help drive the concepts home/make them real to us were great. Thank you!
By Patricia B•
Aug 20, 2019
I loved this course because it was very practical and I have new tools now to become more creative at work! Thanks!
By Michal M•
Jul 1, 2020
Great course that gives you a framework and 'tools' to be creative consistently.
Creativity is a process & skill a skill that can be learned.
KEY POINTS:
It is about changing perspectives (collection of concepts to make sense of a story) and allow us to think differently - outside the box.
Concepts are representations of types of entities in the world
Assumptions are not only about what things are, but also how they relate to one another.
Cues are the prompts to consider changing our perspective. Such cues are: impasse; dissatisfaction; surprise; cross-talk. The more often you're able to find a change in perspective, the more you will have the confidence to start your story, and manage the ambiguity and uncertainty of trying to think in a different way, and will have a better sense of measure of confidence (about taking cues seriously or not)
P.A.G.E.S.: Parts; Actions; Goals; Event; Self-Concept
Insight is a change to my current perspective. Invention is a resolution of my current story. Enlightenment is a change to my knowledge.
Tools for Thinking: Analogy; Re-categorization; Combination; Association (passive)
How intrinsic & extrinsic (motivator) factors (liberation/joy/rejection/persistence/money-awards) affect our creativity.
...to be productive, do not focus on being productive; but rather to be creative and persistent.
By Helene H•
Mar 24, 2020
I was very impressed by this course (although I already knew quite a bit about creativity).
It is well structured, instructive and still very concise. The two teachers make such a great pair together, they set the tone in a very positive, enjoyable and still serious manner.
I appreciated the examples, the clear references to research and reading suggestions. There was not even a second when I felt bored. I'm thankful and curious to learn more !
Hélène (Paris, France)
By Ryan M•
May 12, 2019
Outstanding content - every professional should take this class, regardless of profession. The process and approaches outlined were real eye-openers for me. What's more, the concepts can be applied as soon as they are learned. I never would have thought that creativity could be this "teachable".
By Peter v B•
Feb 19, 2019
Amazing course! Great teachers! Fantastasic personal result, because it brought my creativity to a much higher level!
By Abdurrahman S•
Nov 30, 2019
No slides summing up speeches.
By Deleted A•
May 6, 2019
This is a course with no teaching tools
And no standards or creative presentation of content
just talk
By Hao F•
Dec 13, 2017
Hope some slides can be added in the future rather than they are just talking to each other.
By Susanna A P•
Jun 16, 2020
By Emi K•
May 23, 2020
This course was very well structured and a nice introduction to creativity. I found it really interesting even though I had studied creativity at length before.
By Jennifer N•
Jun 11, 2018
The class is taught primarily by watching 2 professors have a dialogue on creative topics. I feel like I am observing a conversation and trying to learn from it rather than being taught concepts and being provided examples. They also introduce a tool called PAGES. I wasn't able to find any information about this on the internet so I am assuming it is a tool that was designed by the professors. I find it helpful in some ways and creatively stifling in other ways. I find this class more of a "YouTube" style of learning versus a true MBA level class. I think the professors are very intelligent and there are great morsels to grab, but I think this class should be redesigned with one professor. The objectives and concepts should be more clear; definitions and examples need to be less ambiguous.
By Douglas P•
Jan 22, 2021
Im not saying the two giving the class are confusing but in true they are. Its a bad combination .. When each of them are alone they are super and very smart Teachers but the joking back and forth is not as witty as they think for other but rather confusing
By Alex B•
Jan 10, 2021
personally didn't like this course because of the archaic framework were suggested
By Rafiq A•
Jun 5, 2020
Course was very good over all. I never knew creativity can be artificially stimulated instead of naturally occurring. Very useful relevant practical course. Just to improve upon, i request the instructor to slow down his speech a bit to follow up bit more easily. Few times, I had to switch to the subtitle to understand his speech. And also, would be very nice to add individual productivity and the need of early morning routine etc that can boost creativity tremendously. The course content is little less compared to other courses and so it helps to add individual productivity habits such early morning waking up and morning routine etc.
By Anthony S B•
Sep 5, 2020
I have to admit that this was one of the most entertaining yet educational MOOC I took in Coursera. There is no single session that Professors Jeffrey Loewenstein and Jack Goncalo had an infectious laugh while discussing. I had taken this course as a day-starter to set my good vibes mood for the day. I wished I could learn more from them. Creativity is learned and this course reminded me again that everyone can be creative. I reminisced my younger days when I was into creative writing and who knows one of these days, I will be back on track. Thank you professors Jeffrey and Jack. This course is highly recommended!
By Sherri F•
Dec 15, 2020
I really enjoyed the course. The Professors are awesome; and the subject matter interesting. I would recommend that this course (although, I think I only had 1 class of several on this subject) to every student in every college, for whatever line of study they are planning on taking or now taking. Creativity is a unique way of learning how to change your thinking, and could apply to multitudes of examples.
By Laleen D•
Jun 30, 2017
This class awakened parts of me that I had squelched for years. It never occurred to me that creativity takes place on many different levels and in many different ways. It's exciting to find a class that applaud's right brain activity! This class also teaches right brainers how to understand culture and innovative ways to help groups interact more creatively. Loved it from beginning to end!
By Nikita R•
Aug 8, 2020
An excellent course overall!
The content is to the point, very well explained and highly engaging. But the best part is that the knowledge gained is 100% helpful in enhancing your creative thinking and making sure that innovation is something that you can consistently deliver.
By Dana G•
Apr 18, 2021
This is an excellent course that is constructed to to encourage you to apply creative thinking to the Peer reviewed assessments. The course is very well structured and the lecturers are funny and engaging. I strongly encourage you to consider taking this course.
By CATHERINE R•
Dec 7, 2018
J'ai adoré ce cours. Il m'a vraiment bien aidée dans un problème industriel à résoudre. Je recommande, la méthode est vraiment très riche et permet de foisonner d'idées plus bizarres et innovantes en prenant des directions improbables... rafraichissant et riche.
By Nadia L•
Aug 9, 2020
I wanted to do the course as something to occupy me during COVID 19 lockdown but also I wanted to learn more about structured approaches to creativity. I thought the course was fun, just the right length and thought provoking and met my expectations.
By Damien C L S•
Jun 24, 2020
Thank you Professors Loewenstein and Goncalo for the insightful analysis on the PAGES fundamentals of the creativity process. It has certainly enhanced my knowledge, especially with the step-by-step process of analyzing a product or process.
By Naveen A•
Jun 28, 2021
This is amazing to get to know so much in depth of creativity. It explains very well that how we can break our routine thinking & pattern and can jump to explore things & making this done differently.
Thank you!
By Chandra O•
Apr 29, 2021
By Letícia G R•
Sep 30, 2020
This course is simply AMAZING, I have learned so much! Thank you! One thing though: Santos Dummont was the one who invented the airplane, you may want to correct that.