Learner Reviews & Feedback for Strategic Innovation: Managing Innovation Initiatives by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.7
stars
570 ratings
112 reviews

About the Course

You may have noticed that what is new often behaves differently than what has become accepted over time whether it is in a market, technology, or with people and firms. This course helps you develop a perspective on managing innovation. That is, you will build your capability to lead and design your organization in effectively implementing innovation initiatives and achieving their strategic intent. To do this, you will learn a set of frameworks, tools, and concepts that can help you address several important challenges in managing innovation. The first challenge is in regards to how to successfully implement innovation efforts within established firms and alongside established businesses. You then investigate the particulars of managing innovation when disruptive technologies are involved. Other topics include leadership of new product development teams, planning and evaluation of innovation initiatives, and management of innovation across organizational boundaries, as happens with alliances or virtual firms. You will be able to: - Analyze innovations and their impact on organizations - Articulate a research-informed perspective on innovation - Utilize frameworks, tools, and concepts to address challenges that arise in innovation This course is part of Gies College of Business’ suite of online programs, including the iMBA and iMSM. Learn more about admission into these programs and explore how your Coursera work can be leveraged if accepted into a degree program at https://degrees.giesbusiness.illinois.edu/idegrees/....

MJ

Feb 25, 2019

THE COURSE MATERIAL WAS WELL DESIGNED AND INSTRUCTORS WAS VERY KNOWLEDGEABLE AND PROVIDED GREAT INSIGHT INTO THEORY AND PRACTICE OF INNOVATION MANAGEMENT AND GENERAL MANAGEMENT.HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

DS

Jun 20, 2020

Thank you Professor Geoff Love for providing such an insightful class! Your analysis in each lecture videos gives me a great understanding of the mechanisms of managing innovation initiatives.

By Steve L

Aug 30, 2018

This course covers a very broad scope of managing innovation, from theoretical basis to practices, from nature of innovations to organizations. It helps to open my mind about innovation and more effective practices for managing innovations.

By Emeka J E

May 7, 2019

This course is such and inspiring course. the prof delivers it with a lot of passion, clarity and simplicity.

By Josh M

May 5, 2019

Just really loved working on these subjects and the growth I have received taking the course. Well executed.

By Swapnil D

Jul 17, 2019

Great learning! Well explained concepts and well presented by the professor! I enjoyed this learning.

By ABDUL R D R

Sep 10, 2020

Excellent course with greater perspectives on how to initiative Innovation within an organization

By Raj B

May 6, 2018

Its best class with lot of research based content and very useful for innovation management

By Randy R

May 3, 2019

An extraordinary course with phenomenal insight from Professor Love!

By Felipe R

May 8, 2018

Great course. Must take before embarking on any innovative endeavor.

By Alejandro C

Apr 27, 2020

Excellent course. Well structured, easy to go through and engaging.

By Vinicio D S

May 7, 2019

Excellent course in execution and managing challenging innovation.

By Andrés B R

Nov 24, 2019

Excelente muy claro en la explicación de conceptos y definiciones

By Oscar D D L T

Aug 22, 2020

Excelent course , very well structured and with clear concepts!!

By Deshmukh H S

May 19, 2020

The course is very extensive and helps bring in new prespectives

By Eniolorunfe J A

May 12, 2020

What a very interesting course. I'm glad I took this class.

By Armand R

Dec 1, 2017

Excellent course with great insights! Highly recommended.

By Cotfasa A

May 9, 2020

Love Prof. Love and the material ..will keep exploring!

By Andre J A

Aug 14, 2020

Excellent course and highly effective an recommend i

By Phoa J L

Jun 9, 2020

Very well taught with good structured content.

By Hector R

May 20, 2020

Great course with real-life applications

By Dejan C

May 4, 2018

Great course, everyone thirsty for innovation and entrepreneurship should look no further. The course helps to understand all the uncertainties, difficulties and contingencies one can expect when dealing with the innovations. I would recommend it for all who holds that tiny sparkle of entrepreneurship in themselves.

By Priyanka R

Apr 12, 2020

Capability to lead and design a organisation by effectively implementing innovation initiatives and achieving the strategic intent. The course had a great instructor Mr. Geoff Love, brought the ideas in simple manner of understanding and thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this course.

By KENNETH G D H

Sep 30, 2020

This course showed me to innovate it is not enough to have a good idea, executing it with excellence is key to be successful. Also, the hope is not a method, rather than learned concepts, it has given me a guide to build a sustainable and repeatable innovation process in my business.

By Gwen P

May 5, 2018

One of the best management classes I've had the opportunity to take. If you want to be better at leading teams, at implementing innovative effectively, whether a manager or a team contributor, this class will absolutely give you a leg up.

By Marco M

May 2, 2020

An excellent course. It explained different topics providing clear explanations and useful references for further study. The two assignments were a very useful exercise to better assimilate the concepts learned.

By Damien C L S

Jun 21, 2020

Thank you Professor Geoff Love for providing such an insightful class! Your analysis in each lecture videos gives me a great understanding of the mechanisms of managing innovation initiatives.

