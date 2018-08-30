MJ
Feb 25, 2019
THE COURSE MATERIAL WAS WELL DESIGNED AND INSTRUCTORS WAS VERY KNOWLEDGEABLE AND PROVIDED GREAT INSIGHT INTO THEORY AND PRACTICE OF INNOVATION MANAGEMENT AND GENERAL MANAGEMENT.HIGHLY RECOMMENDED
DS
Jun 20, 2020
Thank you Professor Geoff Love for providing such an insightful class! Your analysis in each lecture videos gives me a great understanding of the mechanisms of managing innovation initiatives.
By Steve L•
Aug 30, 2018
This course covers a very broad scope of managing innovation, from theoretical basis to practices, from nature of innovations to organizations. It helps to open my mind about innovation and more effective practices for managing innovations.
By Emeka J E•
May 7, 2019
This course is such and inspiring course. the prof delivers it with a lot of passion, clarity and simplicity.
By Josh M•
May 5, 2019
Just really loved working on these subjects and the growth I have received taking the course. Well executed.
By Swapnil D•
Jul 17, 2019
Great learning! Well explained concepts and well presented by the professor! I enjoyed this learning.
By ABDUL R D R•
Sep 10, 2020
Excellent course with greater perspectives on how to initiative Innovation within an organization
By Raj B•
May 6, 2018
Its best class with lot of research based content and very useful for innovation management
By Randy R•
May 3, 2019
An extraordinary course with phenomenal insight from Professor Love!
By Felipe R•
May 8, 2018
Great course. Must take before embarking on any innovative endeavor.
By Alejandro C•
Apr 27, 2020
Excellent course. Well structured, easy to go through and engaging.
By Vinicio D S•
May 7, 2019
Excellent course in execution and managing challenging innovation.
By Andrés B R•
Nov 24, 2019
Excelente muy claro en la explicación de conceptos y definiciones
By Oscar D D L T•
Aug 22, 2020
Excelent course , very well structured and with clear concepts!!
By Deshmukh H S•
May 19, 2020
The course is very extensive and helps bring in new prespectives
By Eniolorunfe J A•
May 12, 2020
What a very interesting course. I'm glad I took this class.
By Armand R•
Dec 1, 2017
Excellent course with great insights! Highly recommended.
By Cotfasa A•
May 9, 2020
Love Prof. Love and the material ..will keep exploring!
By Andre J A•
Aug 14, 2020
Excellent course and highly effective an recommend i
By Phoa J L•
Jun 9, 2020
Very well taught with good structured content.
By Hector R•
May 20, 2020
Great course with real-life applications
By Dejan C•
May 4, 2018
Great course, everyone thirsty for innovation and entrepreneurship should look no further. The course helps to understand all the uncertainties, difficulties and contingencies one can expect when dealing with the innovations. I would recommend it for all who holds that tiny sparkle of entrepreneurship in themselves.
By Priyanka R•
Apr 12, 2020
Capability to lead and design a organisation by effectively implementing innovation initiatives and achieving the strategic intent. The course had a great instructor Mr. Geoff Love, brought the ideas in simple manner of understanding and thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this course.
By KENNETH G D H•
Sep 30, 2020
This course showed me to innovate it is not enough to have a good idea, executing it with excellence is key to be successful. Also, the hope is not a method, rather than learned concepts, it has given me a guide to build a sustainable and repeatable innovation process in my business.
By Gwen P•
May 5, 2018
One of the best management classes I've had the opportunity to take. If you want to be better at leading teams, at implementing innovative effectively, whether a manager or a team contributor, this class will absolutely give you a leg up.
By Marco M•
May 2, 2020
An excellent course. It explained different topics providing clear explanations and useful references for further study. The two assignments were a very useful exercise to better assimilate the concepts learned.
By Damien C L S•
Jun 21, 2020
