AK
Feb 15, 2022
This is a great course. I suggest all of you that would like to project management to start learning with this course. This course provide initial knowledge for being good project manager in future.
JL
Dec 12, 2021
Great course. Brings together perspective, practical experience of professionals in the field, and larger conceptual issues. Gives the conceptual underpinnings lacking in the Google certificate.
By Vinele G•
May 11, 2021
Professor Fataneh is an incredible teacher and I learned so much regarding project management and agile in this course. I'm planning to take the PMP soon and this was a great primer to prepare for that. I think project management is such an invaluable skill and I think it can be used in so many ways in all of our careers. Great course!
By Saif K•
Oct 20, 2021
I have completed 5 courses related to the subject of Project Managment So far, but this one is unique! The sylabbus of this course is stunning! A scope that is well defined, Milestones that Re professionally set to acheive the required goals an deliverables! it is a really well organized, professionally presented course. It is complete, informative and diverse since it has information that can benifit Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced level learners! No one will finish this course empty-handed whatever the level of knowledge and experience is !
By Atissun K•
Feb 16, 2022
By Jason L•
Dec 13, 2021
By Gurinder P S•
Mar 23, 2021
Very insightful material. A must have course for anyone interested in project management. Taught by esteemed UIUC faculty - the material is world class and educational at its best.
By abdulmunaf s•
May 17, 2021
Project Initiation and Planning was very well delivered by Ms. Dutta. Appreciate your efforts to make the journey so smooth. Thanks,
By Balvinder S•
Oct 19, 2021
Keep it up. knowledge based fully understandable material. It is a base of project managment to sucess.
By Herman D B•
Jul 10, 2021
An Excellent Course, for me was an amazing experience!! 100% recommended
By ktlmor1•
Jun 2, 2021
Very helpful
By Jas D C•
Feb 23, 2022
I enjoyed this course. I did not have any expectations but was just interested to gain new knowledge.
From the suggested readings to the videos, everything were easy to read/watch and follow. Aside from just defining the terms and processes, the examples, insights from experts and lecture-type videos provided made the course clearer.
Also, Fataneh Taghaboni-Dutta, Ph.D., PMP, taught with such clarity and expertise. Each module were discussed in a simple way (defining each terms and giving relevant examples), having a good flow, and doing a step-by-step process on how to use each software/app discussed in the course.
I am really glad to have taken this course, and to have learned from such a great instructor!
By Ayush R•
Feb 14, 2022
I really enjoyed this course offered by University of Illinois - Gies School of Business. It was well-structured, informative, easy for me to follow. The work load (assignments and quizzes) was just enough, so I could finish everything much ahead of scheduled time. I have gained new knowledge that I didn't have before. All the topics have been covered very well and have been explained in so simple and lucid language. I delved into a completely new field that was beyond my area of expertise and the experience is awesome such that I didn't feel overloaded and rushed. Thank you University of Illinois - Gies College of Business for this wonderful course.
By Nada B S•
Mar 10, 2022
The course is interesting, the topics are presented in a simple and clear yet comprehensive way.
It is also well structured, and the videos, readings and assignments it comprises make it enriching and practical.
Worth mentioning that the instructor Ms. Fataneh Taghaboni-Dutta added a great value to the course through her knowledge and remarkable presentation skills.
By Dexter A•
Feb 22, 2022
The topics discussed are useful and practical. Discussions are concise but includes essential information. I love the part where they interview project managers to share their insights and experiences. I also like that they provide a full course handbook with complete transcription. The host/professor talks very clearly and is well-versed with the subjects.
By Marco B•
Feb 17, 2022
I attended this course with great expectations, and they were accomplished. Many thanks to Professor Fataneh Taghaboni-Dutta for her professionality and engagement in make all matters look clear simple and feasible. This of course implies study interest and passion from our side but also this is part of the game.
By Joshua A•
Feb 1, 2022
5 star course........Fataneh Taghaboni-Dutta, Ph.D., PMP is one kind of a teacher........it was an honour being impacted by her wealth of knowledge in this course................
By Brian A•
Feb 17, 2022
The teacher was very good. Well stated information and enthusiasm. The tests were a little odd sometimes.
By Belinda T•
Feb 7, 2022
I like that there are PDF notes available and ready for the student before diving in the module
By Florencia S S•
Apr 30, 2022
Exceptionally well delivered. Super complete course on Project Initiation and Planning.
By Lia D•
Feb 23, 2022
Very useful, the speaker was perfect, the timeline and content was ideal.
By Esther B M•
Jan 24, 2022
Very good course, informative and clearly explained. Highly recommend
By Luiz J d S J•
Mar 22, 2022
Excellent course!! A High quality course with a lot of insight!!
By ทศวรรษ ก•
Jan 28, 2022
This course let me know the foundation of project management
By Diptayan M•
Jan 28, 2022
This course is very helpful. Thank you so much
By Raviram R•
Feb 7, 2022
Great course ! absolutely easy to catch up.
By Iqra w•
Mar 31, 2022
Very very much Informative and amazing.