Project management is a booming field with many opportunities for those with the appropriate skills. This course is designed for anyone interested in starting a career in this field and provides a comprehensive introduction to project management.
Introduction to Project Management
Explain project management, its benefits, and the role it plays in projects
Describe who project managers work with, different project management methodologies, and recent trends in project management
Summarize the typical responsibilities of a project manager and the skill sets needed to fulfill those responsibilities
Compare and contrast different industries, paths, and possible career progressions available to project management professionals
- Category: Project Planning
- Category: Career Development
- Category: Scrum Master
- Category: Agile PM
- Category: Project Management
8 quizzes, 5 assessments
There are 5 modules in this course
This module is designed to introduce you to project management, and how project managers support projects. In this course, you’ll learn what project management is, the benefits that organizations recognize using project management, and the constraints that project managers need to consider. You’ll learn about how project managers control three key project factors, and you’ll explore the relationships between programs, projects, and portfolios.
What's included
7 videos2 readings1 quiz
The field of project management is constantly evolving and adapting to changes in technology, business needs, and global events. This module is designed to help you learn about the role of a project manager in the workplace and how current trends impact the field of project management. In this module, you’ll explore who project managers work with, how project managers work across an organization, and different project management methodologies they use. You’ll also discover how project management has evolved, and how project managers work using modern project management techniques and tools.
What's included
6 videos2 readings2 quizzes
This module introduces you to the skills and responsibilities of a project manager. Through a combination of readings, videos, and hands-on activities, you will learn about the soft skills, interpersonal skills, and technical skills that are required for successful project management. You will also explore the day-to-day responsibilities of a project manager and the various tasks they perform to ensure that projects are completed successfully.
What's included
8 videos2 readings2 quizzes
Given that projects are the primary way that work is accomplished, project managers have been in ever increasing demand. This module is designed to familiarize you with careers in project management. In this course, you’ll learn about different opportunities for project managers, and the project management job market. You’ll learn about the many different industries that hire project managers, and dive deeper into the field of IT project management. You’ll also explore the path towards becoming a project manager, and how project managers advance throughout their careers.
What's included
8 videos1 reading2 quizzes
This is the final module of the course which contains a practice assessment, a graded final assessment, and an optional final project. Both of the assessments and the project address topics from all other modules in the course. Each assessment contains a total of 10 multiple-choice questions comprised of questions from each module. For the optional 30-point, peer-reviewed, final project, you will compare two job postings, a project coordinator to a project manager role, in light of what you learned in the course. You must also review one of your peers’ projects based on the rubric provided.
