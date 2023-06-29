Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Project Management by IBM
About the Course
Project management is a booming field with many opportunities for those with the appropriate skills. This course is designed for anyone interested in starting a career in this field and provides a comprehensive introduction to project management.
Today’s industries are increasingly becoming oriented around projects. As a result, more organizations need project management professionals and Agile Scrum Masters to help plan, manage, and execute these projects. By controlling various factors such as time and resources, project management enables organizations to increase the success rate of their projects, mitigate project risks, and reduce overall costs.
In this course, you will learn what project management is, its benefits, and challenges encountered by project managers. You will also learn how recent trends, such as remote work, Agile, and artificial intelligence, have re-shaped modern project management.
This course also addresses opportunities for different careers within project management. It will discuss jobs across different industries and experience levels, as well as the various technical and soft skills required for project management work.
Throughout this course, you will learn through lectures, interviews with experienced project management professionals, readings, activities, and quizzes designed to teach you the fundamentals of project management. You will gain a range of technical and practical knowledge and get insights and guidance from experts in the field....