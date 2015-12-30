About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prior experience needed to participate in and benefit from this course.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to initiate, define and organize a project

  • How to develop a project plan, including scoping, sequencing tasks, and determining a critical path

  • How to assess, prioritize and manage project risk

  • How to execute projects and use the earned value approach for monitoring and controlling progress

Skills you will gain

  • Risk Analysis
  • Project Planning
  • Planning
  • Management
  • Project Management
Instructor

Offered by

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome to the World of Projects

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 34 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Ins & Outs of Project Planning

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 57 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

It’s a Risky World & Then the Unexpected Happened

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 60 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Ready, Set, Go: Project Execution

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 65 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

View all reviews

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

