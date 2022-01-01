Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Data Visualization, Finance, Leadership and Management, Accounting, Booking, Supply Chain and Logistics, Plot (Graphics), Data Analysis Software, Data Analysis, Spreadsheet Software, Budget Management, Business Analysis, Saving
4.4
(37 reviews)
Intermediate · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Project Management, Leadership and Management, Schedule, Operations Research, Budget Management, Research and Design, Budget, Probability & Statistics, Finance, Project
4.7
(8.7k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Fundação Instituto de Administração
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Business Process Management, Leadership and Management, Finance, Budget Management, Communication, Entrepreneurship, Probability & Statistics, Account Management, Analysis, Budget, Accounting, Business Analysis, Sales
4.5
(190 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
West Virginia University
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Change Management, Strategy and Operations, Accounting, Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Human Resources, Forecasting, Finance, Budget Management, Sales
4.4
(39 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Marketing, Vendor Management, Leadership and Management, Software Engineering, Project Planning, Probability & Statistics, Entrepreneurship, Planning, Operations Management, Budget, Research and Design, Budget Management, Risk, Supply Chain and Logistics, Procurement, Operations Research, Finance, Communication, Software Testing, Supply Chain Systems, Risk Management, Project Management, Project, Project Plan, Public Relations
4.8
(4.4k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Finance, Accounting, General Statistics, Performance Management, Probability & Statistics, Experiment, Analysis, Entrepreneurship, Cost Accounting, Budget Management, Measurement, Strategy and Operations, Management Accounting
4.7
(564 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
A budget is a forward-looking estimate of revenues and expenses. This is a familiar and important personal finance tool for individuals as well as families, who use budgets to ensure that they have enough money on hand to meet short-term needs while also saving enough to achieve long-term goals. Regardless of your income level, tracking your budget over time is crucial for planning - and controlling - your financial future.
Budgets aren’t only important for individuals, of course. Organizations of all kinds, from multinational corporations to nonprofits to governments, must set regular budgets and track them constantly to ensure they remain financially sustainable. Budget estimation and discipline is particularly important for project management professionals, who are responsible for delivering everything from construction projects to digital products on schedule and at expected costs.
Every organization relies on staff with a strong background in creating budgets and keeping track of them over time. From accountants to project managers to chief financial officers (CFOs) and controllers, the work of these professionals is essential to making sure companies, nonprofits, and governments balance revenues and expenses so that they have enough funding on hand to carry out their day-to-day operations.
If you have a talent for balancing your own budget and want to help others better manage theirs, you can also pursue a career as a personal financial advisor. These experts in financial planning play an important role in helping individuals and families manage their money and plan for their future. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, personal financial advisors make a median annual salary of $87,850 per year and typically have at least a bachelor’s degree and often a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) credential.
Yes! Whether you want to learn about personal budgeting to develop good habits for your financial future or accounting and project management skills for your career, Coursera offers a wide range of courses from top-ranked universities like University of Florida, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, University of California, Irvine, and Rice University. You can also learn how to create budgets through hands-on, guided tutorials taught by experienced instructors as part of the Coursera Project Network. And, since you can learn the same material as on-campus students at a significantly lower tuition, learning through Coursera is a smart move for your own personal budget.
Some skills you can typically benefit from when learning budgeting include organizational skills and math skills. These skills can help you when categorizing expenses and running the numbers on debt payments. Strong reading and critical thinking skills can also help when you start to learn about budgeting. It could also help in your studies if you have learned how to use spreadsheets, though that could also be learned in coordination with the study of budget creation. Personal ethics and interpersonal communication skills can also help when you’re learning about new budgeting techniques for both personal and business budgeting.
People who are analytical and who enjoy paying close attention to details are typically the best suited for budget creation roles. This type of work may also be satisfying for people who enjoy math and applying accounting principles. People who are adaptable and resilient typically do well in this type of financial work. Additionally, people who are empathetic and who possess strong communication skills can be well suited for roles in the field of budgeting and finance.
Accounting and banking are two common career paths that someone in budgeting might typically consider. Insurance brokering is another career path someone who enjoys budgeting could consider. Highly analytical people who enjoy navigating the stock market could pursue budget-related careers in portfolio management or financial advising for individual investors or for businesses. Reviewing costs and incoming funds is typically a key part of these types of financial advice careers. Budget management is another potential career path in this field, and procurement, or purchasing, for corporations also generally includes some key tasks that fall under this type of work.
Project planning and spreadsheets are two topics you could study that are related to budgeting. You could also study project management and business finance to support the information you learn from your budget studies. You could choose to learn specific budgeting software programs, such as Libre Calc. You could also study business writing, communications skills, or presentation skills and software programs like PowerPoint in coordination with your budget studies. Accounting courses, such as how to do receivables and payables, could also be helpful topics for you to learn along with budgeting if you decide to make this field part of your career.