This capstone project is designed to allow you to take the knowledge you have gained through the Specialization and put that knowledge into practice. In the capstone, you will create several of the key planning deliverables that have been discussed in these courses and either work on a project you choose or use a suggested case study. You will begin the capstone project by writing part of the project charter. You will build on that information to define your project, and then ultimately create a schedule, budget and responses for the risks you identify. The goal is for you to use what you have learned in the previous courses and to perform your own research on how to best move forward with the capstone project. Your work will be peer reviewed by your classmates. In turn you will peer review the work of other classmates. Instructions on how to conduct peer reviews will be included in the course. Upon completing this series, you will be able to (1) write a narrative charter statement, (2) create a work breakdown structure, (3) sequence project activities,(4) build a project schedule, (5) create a project budget, (6) create a responsibility assignment matrix, (7) identify project risks and (8) define responses for those risks.
Write a narrative charter statement
Sequence project activities
Build a project schedule
Create a project budget
- Schedule
- Project Management
- Risk Management
- Budget
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Get Started!
This section will prepare you for your capstone project and final peer review. It will also answer any questions you might have about the project assignment, the grading rubric, and what you can expect in the upcoming weeks together.
Project Components & Instructions
This section will take you for a deep dive into each course objective that makes up the project components of the final assignment for the capstone course. It will include a description and directions for each component as well as grading rubrics to help prepare you for the upcoming Feedback Peer Review and Final Peer Review Assignment.
Content Review
This section will provide review course content that you have seen in the Introduction to Project Management Principles and Practices Specialization in hopes of giving you a helping hand in preparing your final capstone project.
Join the new applied project management certificate program!
Join our new Applied Project Management Certificate program. This week, learn more about the program, requirements for PDU’s and Contact Hours from PMI®, and explore frequently asked questions of Coursera learners.
Feedback Peer Review
This section is learners who want to have additional feedback on their project assignment prior to the Final Peer Review submission and evaluation.
Final Project Assignment Submission
This is your final peer review assignment submission portion of the course. Please be mindful that there will be no extension given to learners for any deadlines set.
Final Project Peer Review Evaluation
This is your final peer review assignment evaluation portion of the course. Please be mindful that there will be no extension given to learners for any deadlines set.
Specialization Wrap-Up
Let's wrap up our time together as we have traveled through the Introduction to Project Management Principles and Practices Specialization.
TOP REVIEWS FROM PROJECT MANAGEMENT PROJECT
Excellent summation of preceding courses. Peer review was particularly helpful in comparitively evaluating your own project and how one can improve their use of these tools. Very good course.
Excellent course to cap off the learnings in the three project management courses. Practical utility and applications to real-life projects help lock-in the learnings from the courses.
IT was great to have a chance to put what the previous courses taught to practice. It made sure you actually knew what the material was talking about rather than just regurgitating the slides.
Thank you for a well thought out course and fun learning experience. The only thing i could think of to add to the course would be more examples of the documents needed to create.
This specialization is a precursor to the Applied Project Management Certificate. Project management has been proven to be the most effective method of delivering products within cost, schedule, and resource constraints. This intensive and hands-on series of courses gives you the skills to ensure your projects are completed on time and on budget while giving the user the product they expect. You will gain a strong working knowledge of the basics of project management and be able to immediately use that knowledge to effectively manage work projects. At the end of the series you will be able to identify and manage the product scope, build a work breakdown structure, create a project plan, create the project budget, define and allocate resources, manage the project development, identify and manage risks, and understand the project procurement process.
