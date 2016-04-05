About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Project Management Principles and Practices Specialization
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Write a narrative charter statement

  • Sequence project activities

  • Build a project schedule

  • Create a project budget

Skills you will gain

  • Schedule
  • Project Management
  • Risk Management
  • Budget
University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Get Started!

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 5 readings
1 hour to complete

Project Components & Instructions

1 hour to complete
8 readings
Week
2

Week 2

10 minutes to complete

Content Review

10 minutes to complete
1 reading
10 minutes to complete

Join the new applied project management certificate program!

10 minutes to complete
1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Feedback Peer Review

2 hours to complete
2 hours to complete

Final Project Assignment Submission

2 hours to complete
Week
4

Week 4

10 minutes to complete

Final Project Peer Review Evaluation

10 minutes to complete
1 reading
10 minutes to complete

Specialization Wrap-Up

10 minutes to complete
1 reading

About the Project Management Principles and Practices Specialization

Project Management Principles and Practices

