PG
Oct 6, 2019
I have been enriched through this course. I feel like a better PM and I believe with the knowledge and skills I have acquired by taking this course, I will manage my projects more professionally.
AS
Jan 17, 2017
A fantastic course, whether or not previous knowledge was there the course really pushes the student to understand the concepts in their own manner.\n\nPerfect addition to my skillet, Thank you.
By Michaela S•
Aug 31, 2016
I did all four courses - the whole specialization. Each course in itself was aright and I learned new things. However, the course certificate is meaningless. It neither states the content nor the effort (for example the hours). Instead, it even says "non-credit course". This is despite the fact that the course equates "35 PDU's" and "counts towards the UCI Project Management Certificate Programm"; as it was described in the FAQ. I feel betrayed. How can I apply with such a meaningless peace of paper anywhere?
By Natalia B•
Jun 2, 2016
the peer review was a waste of time, some individuals submit whatever other review whatever; I found that the assessment criteria is not based on evaluating the quality of performed work, and therefore have not really learned much from the capstone project. I am taking another course which as well has peer review, I am rethinking if it's worth it.... do not see any value, there is no real feedback from instructor. If I need it a peer review, I could just ask my colleagues at work.
By Yawen J•
Mar 14, 2019
the course is designed well. it would be even better if the final project management capstone provides a feedback on the final evaluation.
By Shawn G•
May 4, 2020
Excellent series overall, and the capstone finale was very challenging. The teaching was very organized and professional, and I would recommend these courses to anyone looking to get their PMP.
By Pamela W G•
Oct 7, 2019
By John P S•
Dec 16, 2016
It would probably make more sense if it was titled "Project Management Capstone Project" or "Project Management Capstone" or similar. Other than that, no complaints, a single peer assessed project to put into practice what you have learned in the other modules of the specialisation.
By Selena H L•
Apr 19, 2018
It was not clear upfront that this course is not self-paced. Assignments have a set time for submission and grading. So, while yes you can complete the assignment in as much or little time as you need, you are still bound by an externally imposed schedule for receiving credit for the course.
By Tyson B•
Dec 13, 2016
IT was great to have a chance to put what the previous courses taught to practice. It made sure you actually knew what the material was talking about rather than just regurgitating the slides.
By Mubbasher M•
Feb 1, 2019
I thought at the beginning, the Project Management Project (Capstone Project) may be no needed..
But after spending time and effort, and performing a full exercise, learning different tools and templates and actually taking steps to develop deliverable is a great exercise.
Peer review also brought in a great experience and looked at different projects and from different perspective...
One thing is , it should be allowed to provide some textual feedback to user. It can be optional but can be helpfully in peer review a lot.
By Peter V D•
Jul 18, 2017
I found this course to be very good. It did not incorporate all of PMBoks processes but it included the most important ones. You will have to brush up on PMBok if you are planning to write the exam. This is great practical experience and a good lead in to Irvine's Project Management Certificate program.
By Andres S•
Jan 18, 2017
A fantastic course, whether or not previous knowledge was there the course really pushes the student to understand the concepts in their own manner.

Perfect addition to my skillet, Thank you.
Perfect addition to my skillet, Thank you.
By Fabiana A S B•
Nov 27, 2018
This course is great, you can practice all the lessons learned. This course shows us the reality. You can use for your personal life or in your job.
By Sofia I•
Oct 8, 2018
Getting all the theory into practice was great. I
By Siyad A E•
Dec 14, 2018
Interesting Course!
By Ha N•
May 9, 2016
I enjoyed this course very much. Thank you for offering this course for folks like me who need an introduction to Project Management. Although it was extremely helpful to put my learning into practice and do the work, I found the peer reviews difficult to assess. When reviewing the work of my peers, some of the information did not flow as a project as a whole. For instance, sometimes the WBS did not match with the project activities sequence, but because the rubric/peer review was so broad, as long as the peer put down 10 or more activities, he/she received a perfect score. I do not believe this is an accurate reflection of ones full understanding of project management with the given rubric. I suggest creating a more detailed rubric that helps bring all the information together where those doing the peer review and those creating the documents can see the value of each part of the assignment. The assignment should essentially match the rubric to ensure accuracy of grading.
Thank you again for this opportunity to take your course!
By John A G•
Feb 13, 2017
Grading rubric is too generic: If peers don't leave feedback then the student is left to draw assumptions from loosely-defined parameters.
By Mario J R M•
Jan 13, 2018
I made an effort to reach 100% in all the courses, I achieved it in all of them, less in the grades of the students that are not prepared to Qualify, and they damaged my last course and the qualification in the capstone project was terrible and damaged the note In the specialization, I lost the Distinction, They damaged my whole record, for their lack of experience, (they are not to blame, they are not teachers) The course was very Important for me, The economic help in the courses, for my professional preparation, I impulse to investigate, to improve the understanding of the whole real structure of project management according to the parameters established by the PMI and the manual PMBOOK. @, Thank you for your kind service and congratulations for your work internationally, I live God, The Ministry, Cursera, The UCI, and my companions, I love you with all my Soul, God Blesses ...
By doreen n•
Feb 16, 2017
This course has been quite intriguing. i learned a lot that i can apply in my day to day work with colleagues and co workers. i am now confident that i can start up my own business and be able to apply what i have learn in my business and as well as assist others in different projects. the practical course was an eye opener. its one thing to know things and another to apply that knowledge. Now im sure and confident that im credible and can apply as a qualified Project Manager. I enjoyed this course and i am proud that i obtained my certificate. i am honored and proud... Thank you
By Santhosh K•
Nov 11, 2019
It's really an excellent Course for an individual who is having an experience but need to form it according to PMI framework. Course methodology is very effective and the panel discussions, Quizz, Finally the Project Management Project is really an excellent part of this whole course. I'm very confident that i have really learned the essence of the PMI process.
Thanks a lot!
By Divya M•
Jan 10, 2017
Great assignment. Its relevant and helpful to my learning.Project helped me apply the skills and knowledge gained from the Project Management course.Excellent support from the instructors and help from peers and their valuable feedbacks teaches you to work as a team which is much needed in Project's success.Overall very well executed.
By Lamont R•
May 3, 2017
Very good course where you learn a lot about project management and obtain the 35 hour certification to sit for the PMP exam at a fraction of the costs of other programs. I absolutely loved this course.
By João L•
Jan 2, 2017
Capstone project methodology is a bit disappointing.
The previous modules were great
By Irina-Alexandra N•
Mar 25, 2017
This is a very good introductory course in project management. Mind you, by itself it is not enough to pass the PMP exam, but it does give you a basic understanding of project management and how you can apply project management to your job.
The instructor is friendly and the course material of good quality. For me, the highlights of the specialization were the interviews with the PMP's and the Capstone project. I strongly recommend everyone to take the Capstone project because it is a very good learning experience.
By Fanning Z•
Jun 14, 2020
Very nice courses. Easy to understand (almost too easy), but does teach you the basics about the project management. The final project helps students to review what they have learnt and to understand how to build up project from scratch. I cannot say I am a good project manager just by taking this course, but at least I can now apply the knowledge I learnt in my daily work. So thank you to M
By MAHMOUD A A A N•
Sep 21, 2017
Dear My Professor,
Kindly accept from me all thanking words and appreciation for this amazing capstone project in the amazing specialization from the amazing University of California, Irvine. I recommended this specialization to any learner who has a passion about project management and his goal is to be a project manager.
Thank you very much.
Best regards,
Mahmoud Nasr
Coursera Mentor & Learner