Dec 3, 2020
the best starting point to continue your knowledge on the relevant and basic skills required in managing a project. Effective notes and referral videos for further understanding of project management.
May 19, 2020
Thank you to Coursera for such a great platform to improve our skills and literacy.The learning environment offered here is completely a learn at your own pace environment,making it flexible to learn.
By Anders J•
Sep 28, 2018
The course is called "basics for success" and this is very basic indeed. The presenter uses a substantial amount of time merely reading the bullets on the "slides" and spends a lot of time elaborating on issues, which must be considered less relevant to the subject; in one example more than 8 minutes of a 14 min. video is spent on how Person 1 conveys a message to Person 2.
Overall, the course covers some interesting and relevant topics but the presentation hereof is subpar; it's a good thing I took this course in front of my PC and not in a classroom.
By Arun K•
Jun 25, 2019
Its unorganized and fails to engage the user for long. I feel it can be taught in a much better way for such an interesting topic
By Chris C W•
Nov 20, 2016
Super overview of project management from start to finish and how to deliver successful project on time, on budget, and with desired quality along with ways to deal with technical and member issues a
By Ahmed M S•
May 20, 2020
By Jan G•
Mar 28, 2018
Very informative and interesting. Lots of useful tools. What I liked in this course was that there were lots of examples given on how to act when something does not go as planned or if issues arrise.
By Margaret M•
Oct 18, 2016
The Project Management: The Basics for Success is indeed a very informative course especially for a starter and as a refresher course. The instructor, Rob Stone, PMP, M.Ed. delivered the course so perfectly! He is definitely a guru in the subject of Project Management. I liked his delivery: he met you where you are; and he is also likeable. His instruction felt like one-to-one and tailored to learners at different levels. I will definitely take another course with him! You can tell he teaches from his heart, and he was very prepared and the lessons flow was seamless. Thanks Rob Stone, PMP, M.Ed. for your dedication. The course is worth taking.
By SK M S•
Oct 13, 2015
Excellent!!!
Excellent Global Education Portal to All!! I personally appreciate to coursera.com Foundation that they are doing a great Holy Responsibilities for mankind. I wish all the best.
By Amethyst S R•
Aug 12, 2015
I enjoyed this course. I feel that it covered enough data correlated with this career path to provide for efficient and thorough project manager skills. I thought the videos were very researched and properly displayed. I also feel as though the curriculum was well researched and selected. Thank you for having me in this course
By Bajirao D•
Jan 14, 2017
I have learnt a lot from course it will help me to gain and apply knowledge and understanding of personal and professional awareness, organization and commitment, and use the tools, methods and techniques that I have learned in goal setting, prioritization, scheduling, and delegation to overcome time management challenges and enhance productivity managing people and teams and how to manage a project to whole and also will help me to offers skills and knowledge I desperately needed.
I would like to thank Prof. Rob Stone for providing me this opportunity to learn and do this course. Amazing tutor, really appreciate. And many thanks to University of California, Irvine for coming up with this amazing course and most importantly providing me financial aid where I was able to complete this course.
By Ruchik J•
Apr 18, 2020
The course was awesome and very helpful too. Now I understand the basic principles and tools used for Project Management. Teaching was excellent. I would, however, like to give a suggestion: everyone should be able to attempt the quiz immediately. Why should we wait for 8 hours? And also why not keep a single attempt and then provide the answer key. To find the correct answer to a question, I need to wait for 8 hours and re-attempt the quiz. This wastes a lot of time. Either you provide a facility to keep on attempting the quiz any number of times you want and without any time delay. Or you keep a single attempt and then provide the answer key. Please follow either of these 2 options so that we don't have to waste our time in finding the correct answers to the quiz questions.
By Emma•
Oct 13, 2015
As a PMP, I am glad to recommend this course to all of the people who want to get an overview about the project management.
Based on the good experiences, the instructor provide almost of the important things on project management in the limit pages.
I learned more, thank you for your excellent work.
Best Wishes,
Emma
By Yehia N•
May 3, 2020
During this course , i learned Transferable Skills. Project management is a fantastic skill to have because it's in demand but also because it helps you in other areas of life too. Having transferable skills like planning, team leadership and communication help future-proof your career and make you more marketable
By Brandon C•
Sep 25, 2015
Immediately upon finishing this course I was able to improve my day to day duties in my role as a Training and Implementation Manager. I have used the framework of this class to frame my responsibilities working with project managers and am very grateful for the chance to take this class.
By josephine a•
Dec 4, 2020
By Amit S P•
Feb 23, 2019
Project Management: The Basis For Success Is Really Helpful For Me Personally. This Course Helps Me To Buildup My Skills And Leadership Qualities. I'm Really Thankful To University Of California, Irvine For Providing Me The Opportunity To Improve Myself And Also It Will Be My Pleasure To Thank!!! Coursera For Providing Such A Great Platform For Individuals Looking Opportunity But Somehow They Are Not Been Able To Pursue It. THANK YOU!!!
By Maria V M G•
Dec 19, 2018
It was great, a very sintetized way to deploy a project management. Its was really interesting and applicable to professional and personal life, which is very important.
By Estella W•
Jul 21, 2019
The insights from this course are practical, relevant and frankly poised to better productivity and success in the workplace.
By Anand S•
Jun 4, 2019
Absolutely a good crash course addressing all the important touch points of project management
By Azade Y•
Oct 19, 2018
I really learned many topics from this course, having no previous experience on the topic.
By Deleted A•
Jun 4, 2019
The details of managing a project are broken down effectively.
By Jacqueline J•
Oct 11, 2017
I found the course exceptionally suitable and beneficial for me. I have no experience in project management neither did I think I could begin to understand it with all its complexities. This course thought me some principles that enabled me to look into the subject matter as well as delve deeper into issues and points raised. I have been thrown in on the deep end as I begin to look at running a project which lead me to consider doing this course. I am now much clearer on the issues that arise and the importance of managing a project and including stake holders in the project design, I have management skills but the module on Team Management and Working with Difficult Behaviours was fantastic. it was presented in a way that I could understand and not be to overwhelmed as a first time learner about the profession of project management. I highly recommend it. I have come away feeling empowered to take on the task ahead as well as confident to request specialist support in areas I need it but I am happy to have an overall working knowledge of the subject area.
By Prakash B•
Aug 5, 2018
This is a part of the first Specialization that I have taken as on Coursera. It is great to see and learn a quality content provided in the course delivered by eminent personalities. Feels great to receive a certificate from a highly reputed university world wide, University of California, Irvine. Thank you.
By Alice R P•
Oct 30, 2017
A great introduction to Project Management although the last course (4th) got into more details than an introduction needed. I would recommend this course to folks new to Project Management.
By PANKAJ P•
May 29, 2019
perfect course for emerging leaders!!
By M. T B G•
Oct 5, 2015
"Gestión" y"proyectos" a veces suenan a algo muy grande, muy por encima o muy lejos de nuestros ambientes habituales de trabajo. Sin embargo, más veces de lo que nos imaginamos estamos inmersos en proyectos, grupos de trabajo, etc. Una gestión correcta, identificando los pasos y factores clave, y la distribución óptima de las tareas son, junto con las personas correctas, la clave para el éxito de nuestros objetivos. Aplicable incluso a la vida diaria y al hogar, el lenguaje sencillo y los ejemplos "para legos" hacen de este curso una herramienta valiosísima para cualquiera, en cualquier ámbito.