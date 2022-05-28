About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Arabic

What you will learn

  • Understand the stages of the project cycle

  • Monitor project activities and assess progress

  • Communicate proficiently to report project status

  • Develop and strengthen high performance teams

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

عناصر إدارة المشروع التأسيسية

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

هيكلية تقسيم العمل (WBS)

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

التخطيط والجدولة

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

قيادة المشروع والعمل الجماعي والتعامل مع الأشخاص صعبي المراس

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 123 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz

