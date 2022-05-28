This course combines the essential elements of Project Management and Team Leadership into one course. Through class engagement and reflection, you will acquire further understanding of the responsibilities of leadership and become better prepared to apply this knowledge to the project environment.
Offered By
إدارة المشروع: أساسيات النجاحUniversity of California, Irvine
About this Course
What you will learn
Understand the stages of the project cycle
Monitor project activities and assess progress
Communicate proficiently to report project status
Develop and strengthen high performance teams
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
عناصر إدارة المشروع التأسيسية
هيكلية تقسيم العمل (WBS)
التخطيط والجدولة
قيادة المشروع والعمل الجماعي والتعامل مع الأشخاص صعبي المراس
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.