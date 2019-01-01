Learner Reviews & Feedback for إدارة المشروع: أساسيات النجاح by University of California, Irvine
About the Course
This course combines the essential elements of Project Management and Team Leadership into one course. Through class engagement and reflection, you will acquire further understanding of the responsibilities of leadership and become better prepared to apply this knowledge to the project environment.
Upon completing this course, you will be able to:
1. Learn about the role of high performance teams and leadership in project management
2. Learn about the tools and techniques for developing and strengthening high performance teams and team members
3. Learn about the stages in project cycle
4. Apply best practices to develop competencies and skills in planning and controlling projects to ensure successful outcomes
5. Learn how to monitor project activities and assess progress
6. Learn to communicate proficiently to report project status and performance to stakeholders and contribute to organizational knowledge base...