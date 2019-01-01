Profile

Patricia Bravo, MBA, SPHR

Instructor, University of California, Irvine Extension

Bio

Patricia Bravo helps organizations increase employee engagement by strengthening how leaders use empathy as a powerful tool. She does this through targeted coaching, facilitation and toolkits through her company, Bravo For You, LLC. In the classroom, she enjoys sharing her experiences gleaned at companies such as Starbucks, FileNet (IBM) and J.D. Edwards (Oracle) where she held various human resources roles over the last 20 years, including organization and leadership development. In addition to her BA in Psychology from Cal State Fullerton, she has an MBA from the University of Notre Dame and certifications as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR and SHRM-SCP). A transplant who adopted the Pacific Northwest as home, she fuels her love of travel by spending time in Southern California enjoying the sunshine.

Courses

Career Success Project

Proyecto Final de Éxito Profesional

La comunicación laboral en el siglo XXI

