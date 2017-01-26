ND
Aug 27, 2020
This course was quite helpful. I work in a fast pace environment with multiple projects going at the same time. Planning the work, prioritizing and mapping progress was helpful. Thanks for the course.
SK
Jan 24, 2020
This course was quite helpful. I work in a fast pace environment with multiple projects going at the same time. Planning the work, prioritizing and mapping progress was helpful. Thanks for the course.
By Rehayema M•
Jan 26, 2017
This course helped me to see some self sabotaging habits that I had developed that were decreasing my overall productivity. Now I am able to take steps to change and start getting things done.
By Pulkit J•
Aug 2, 2020
Simple, lucid and engaging with real-time practical challenges. Resource material like formats, slides and link to articles and youtube video (loved the one on Multitasking in Week 4) are beneficial.
By Catherine S•
Dec 1, 2020
Excellent presentation in a succinct, easily comprehended style. Loved the video links about multi-tasking. Wow! It totally makes sense that we've got that all wrong--even as it applies to computers.
By FARRUKH H .•
Sep 14, 2015
It was an excellent course and I have learned a lot out of it.
The presenter style was very nice and clear.
The slides were properly designed.
It was a very pleasant experience indeed.
By Berkia B•
Aug 21, 2018
I loved the practical tips on how t improve my productivity. The templates broke down the knowledge gained int actionable bite sized chunks. I also found the videos and extra reading relevant.
By 藍元宗 ( L•
Sep 9, 2015
The provided material is good, but not good enough to be called a 'course'. It seems more like a 'talk', not a 'course'. I suggest to add more materials, or merge with other courses.
By Pierre-Edouard R•
Oct 3, 2016
Terrible course compared to all others I've seen on Coursera.
Content is scarce, quality is low, maybe okay for college graduates, but being in business, it's just too slim.
Video quality is also terrible. Don't waste 35$
By Radhika.c•
Aug 29, 2019
excellent, It is very helpful, I learnt a lot ,It boosts me to work efficiently in my career. very very happy to receive my certificate immediately after my completion of the course. thank you.
By Hicham Z•
Feb 8, 2016
Coursera stands for its rich courses. This one is an exception, one of the worst I've ever seen so far. It's like reading a bad inspirational book. No system, no methods in place.
By Sangita K•
Jan 25, 2020
This course was quite helpful. I work in a fast pace environment with multiple projects going at the same time. Planning the work, prioritizing and mapping progress was helpful. Thanks for the course.
By Nisha S D•
Aug 28, 2020
This course was quite helpful. I work in a fast pace environment with multiple projects going at the same time. Planning the work, prioritizing and mapping progress was helpful. Thanks for the course.
By Hrisheekesh•
Jun 15, 2019
Gives important tips and pointers to a smarter working style.
By Julia S•
Sep 23, 2016
Unfortunately, without a doubt, the worst und most uninformative course I've ever taken. Apart from stating the obvious nothing new. A lot of repetition of "useless" information. Super disappointed. Can't believe that such a course is offered here and that I really paid for nothing of such quality.
By Maria V M G•
Dec 4, 2018
I liked it a lot, the information is very useful to every area of a person's life, the only thing I would improve is more graphics or draws accompanying the explanation.
By Geneveve B C•
Mar 28, 2016
This module covers all the basic and yet very important information to be able to set your goal/priorities right everyday. Planning and making an estimate with the task for the day helps me to identify what I need to do first. Knowing what is multitasking and how to be effective in delivering several task at the same time.
Thank you for all additional modules and video.
By Jitin B•
Jan 17, 2019
Outstanding course with a simple & practical suggestions on time management and improving personal & professional productivity. Narratives of clients is very well used to understand the concept. Thank you very much for making a difference in our personal & professional life through this course.
By Prasad R•
Jul 11, 2020
I am grateful to attend to Coursera classes. The data gives brief and simple explanation understandable to brain.Which we can practice in day to day life , to increase efficiency in work and life
By Ty N•
Jan 5, 2019
I appreciated this course, It is one of the most important skills to success at workplace.
I could study more about time management system.
By Ta H D•
Nov 27, 2018
IT IS REALLY HELPFUL COURSE FOR SOMEONE WHO LOOK FOR THE BETTER WAY TO USE TIME EFFICIENTLY.
By Subhash G•
Dec 27, 2018
Great course, every professional should do it!
By Arpit S•
Dec 20, 2018
great learning
By Hyung K K•
Sep 15, 2019
The program is quite basic and could be useful for someone starts to work after school.
By Jonathan M B•
Jan 23, 2020
Please update visual aids (Videos)
By Deepak V•
Jun 12, 2020
Thanks for having a wonderful session to make more productive and efficient. i liked the phrase that time not money which is more important and never comes back. The thing which most affects me the E-mail communication management that would benefit in 02ways one for quick or response for everything and second you can plan your follow-up more efficiently. Thanks again!
By steve v•
Apr 2, 2019
Assez superficiel... plus un simple cours de coaching qu'un réel pourvoyeur de méthodes efficaces.