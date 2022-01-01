- Strategic Management
- Leadership
- Management Process
- Program Management
- Leadership And Management
Cybersecurity Leadership and Management Specialization
Launch Your Career in Cybersecurity Management!. Master Strategies in Leadership and Management!
Offered By
What you will learn
You will get an introduction to the basic principles of cybersecurity leadership and management.
You will learn to align information security to the business model.
The student will learn basic concepts, methodology and terminology for leadership and management skills.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Students will have an opportunity to validate their knowledge gained throughout each of the courses with practice and graded assessments at the end of each module and for each course. Practice and graded assessments are used to validate and demonstrate learning outcomes.
This course is great for a novice student who would like to gain insight into the basic principles of cybersecurity leadership and management.
This course is great for a novice student who would like to gain insight into the basic principles of cybersecurity leadership and management.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Leadership
This course is an introduction and an overview to the basic principles of cybersecurity leadership and management. It explores and dissects the correlation between security, trust and stability (STS) and the Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability CIA Triad, while integrating information security governance (ISG) and the McKinsey 7S Change Model as guidance for cybersecurity leadership and management.
Management
This course will introduce you to cybersecurity leadership and management. Drawing on industry standards, frameworks and models, you will explore the key objective elements of cybersecurity leadership.
Governance and Strategy
This course is an introduction and an overview to the basic principles of cybersecurity Governance and Strategy. It provides guidance on determining information security objectives and how to
Offered by
Infosec
Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber-safe at work and home. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.