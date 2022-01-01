About this Specialization

1,541 recent views
This Specialization will introduce you to cybersecurity leadership and management. Drawing on industry standards, frameworks and models, you will explore the key objective elements of cybersecurity leadership. Cybersecurity leadership and management are two high-level competences required to successfully administer a cybersecurity division that produces the essential level of security, trust and stability (STS) demanded by an organization. Although leadership and management are prerequisite expertise for all information systems security officers (ISSO) and/or chief information security officers (CISO), they must always be intentionally cultivated. Using industry standards, frameworks and models as guidance, this learning path will focus on the key objective elements (KOE) by discussing the information security strategies' alignment with the organizational strategy, regulatory systems and operational excellence.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 1 hour/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 1 hour/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Leadership

4.1
stars
17 ratings
1 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Management

Course3

Course 3

Governance and Strategy

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Infosec

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder