By Samuel K•
May 14, 2022
The course is the good introduction of risk management fundamentals. It set the building blocks of the traditional market, credit, and operational risks and the addition of other emerging risk types and strips that constitute the foundations of risk management framework, development and applicatons. The use of relevant artefacts including papers, reports, and surveys as the course supports help for deepen understanding of the concepts. I recommend this course.
By Gangula U•
Mar 29, 2022
Introduction to Risk Management is very useful subjet for our feature,it helps in our business,companies,industries and also lifes
By lance m•
Jan 27, 2022
A good comprehensive overview to the discipline of risk management.
By Martin a•
Mar 8, 2022
Exciting course, looking forward for the next ones
By Sudarsan S•
Feb 24, 2022
excellent expereince of learning
By Qais Y I S•
Sep 21, 2021
a solid introductory foundation
By Jepriadi A J•
Dec 27, 2021
Good job sir. Thank you.
By Yasir M S J•
Oct 31, 2021
very informative course
By Mingjun H•
Jan 24, 2022
very good course!
By Debdulal K•
Apr 30, 2022
Brilliant course
By S.R.Gunawardhana•
Oct 16, 2021
Good Course
By Mercy L L•
May 16, 2022
Insightful
By Noora M A M•
Feb 17, 2022
thank you
By Mousa J G•
May 17, 2022
THANKS
By Hussein D A•
Jan 30, 2022
5
By Neena K S•
Jul 27, 2021
,,
By Heloise H L•
Oct 4, 2021
Very good and progressing learning curve with good assessment and discussion forums to help check our progresses . It is a shame that the discussion does not seem to be monitored ( responded) by the professor as some people might need support and more explanation on probability analysis and concept ( eg the concept of Distribution )
By Samuel O•
Jan 27, 2022
The course contents were great and up to date. They are relevant. Thank you.
By Oarabile W T L•
May 7, 2022
Excellent course
By Alexis N•
Apr 12, 2022
few , or none, cases... too much conceptual and theoretical... slides and videos were boring...