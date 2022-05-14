Chevron Left
Back to Introduction to Risk Management

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Risk Management by New York Institute of Finance

4.7
stars
78 ratings
17 reviews

About the Course

What is risk? Why do firms manage risk? In this course, you will be introduced to the different types of business and financial risks, their sources, and best practice methods for measuring risk. This course will help you gauge different risk types and set risk limits, describe the key factors that drive each type of risk, and identify the steps needed to choose probability distributions to estimate risk. You will explore the history and development of risk management as a science, and financial and business trends that have shaped the practice of risk management. By the end of the course, you will have the essential knowledge to measure, assess, and manage risk in your organization. To be successful in this course, you should have a basic knowledge of statistics and probability and familiarity with financial instruments (stocks, bonds, foreign exchange, etc). Experience with MS Excel recommended....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 20 of 20 Reviews for Introduction to Risk Management

By Samuel K

May 14, 2022

The course is the good introduction of risk management fundamentals. It set the building blocks of the traditional market, credit, and operational risks and the addition of other emerging risk types and strips that constitute the foundations of risk management framework, development and applicatons. The use of relevant artefacts including papers, reports, and surveys as the course supports help for deepen understanding of the concepts. I recommend this course.

By Gangula U

Mar 29, 2022

Introduction to Risk Management is very useful subjet for our feature,it helps in our business,companies,industries and also lifes

By lance m

Jan 27, 2022

A good comprehensive overview to the discipline of risk management.

By Martin a

Mar 8, 2022

Exciting course, looking forward for the next ones

By Sudarsan S

Feb 24, 2022

excellent expereince of learning

By Qais Y I S

Sep 21, 2021

​a solid introductory foundation

By Jepriadi A J

Dec 27, 2021

G​ood job sir. Thank you.

By Yasir M S J

Oct 31, 2021

v​ery informative course

By Mingjun H

Jan 24, 2022

very good course!

By Debdulal K

Apr 30, 2022

Brilliant course

By S.R.Gunawardhana

Oct 16, 2021

Good Course

By Mercy L L

May 16, 2022

Insightful

By Noora M A M

Feb 17, 2022

​thank you

By Mousa J G

May 17, 2022

THANKS

By Hussein D A

Jan 30, 2022

5​

By Neena K S

Jul 27, 2021

,,

By Heloise H L

Oct 4, 2021

Very good and progressing learning curve with good assessment and discussion forums to help check our progresses . It is a shame that the discussion does not seem to be monitored ( responded) by the professor as some people might need support and more explanation on probability analysis and concept ( eg the concept of Distribution )

By Samuel O

Jan 27, 2022

T​he course contents were great and up to date. They are relevant. Thank you.

By Oarabile W T L

May 7, 2022

Excellent course

By Alexis N

Apr 12, 2022

few , or none, cases... too much conceptual and theoretical... slides and videos were boring...

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder