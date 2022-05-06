Learner Reviews & Feedback for Operational Risk Management: Frameworks & Strategies by New York Institute of Finance
About the Course
In the final course from the Risk Management specialization, you will be introduced to the different roles in risk governance and the benefits of establishing an operational risk management program at your own workplace. This course will highlight key elements of an Operational Risk Management framework and help you identify the appropriate elements to incorporate in your own program. By the end of the course, you will be able to capture, report, and investigate operational risk events, produce meaningful key risk indicator (KRI) data and trend analysis, assess organizational risk appetite, and design an Operational Risk Control and Self-Assessment program.
To be successful in this course, you should have a basic knowledge of statistics and probability and familiarity with business operations. Experience with MS Excel and Python recommended....
Top reviews
By Indra U
May 6, 2022
The course address the essential element of Operational Risk Management in Banking as well as the framework and tools in managing and governing operational Risk
By Hussein D A
Jan 12, 2022
By Daniel S M
Dec 13, 2021
Somehow monotone structure, easy tests, too much info in short time not underlining what are he important issues.