About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Risk Management Specialization
Beginner Level

Familiarity with financial investments (stocks, bonds, foreign exchange, etc.); basic knowledge of statistics and probability.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify best-practice frameworks for assessing market risk.

  • Estimate Value at Risk and use in a risk management strategy.

  • Model market factors such as interest rates, equity, and commodity prices.

Skills you will gain

  • Market Risk Management
  • Financial Risk Modeling
  • Designing a Stress Test
Instructor

Offered by

New York Institute of Finance

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Getting Started

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 01: Financial Instruments

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Module 02: Measuring and Analyzing Market Risk 

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 28 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Module 03: Managing and Modeling Market Risk

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes

