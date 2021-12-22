This course provides the foundation for understanding the frameworks used to develop market risk management strategies. You will identify the market risks associated with each type of financial instrument. You will be introduced to techniques for estimating the risk associated with each class of investments. By the end of the course, you will be able to select the most effective derivatives for managing risk of a single asset and a portfolio of assets, develop asset selection strategies for managing risk in a portfolio, and model risk associated with a single asset and a portfolio of assets.
Familiarity with financial investments (stocks, bonds, foreign exchange, etc.); basic knowledge of statistics and probability.
What you will learn
Identify best-practice frameworks for assessing market risk.
Estimate Value at Risk and use in a risk management strategy.
Model market factors such as interest rates, equity, and commodity prices.
Skills you will gain
- Market Risk Management
- Financial Risk Modeling
- Designing a Stress Test
Offered by
New York Institute of Finance
The New York Institute of Finance (NYIF), is a global leader in training for financial services and related industries. Started by the New York Stock Exchange in 1922, it now trains 250,000+ professionals in over 120 countries. NYIF courses cover everything from investment banking, asset pricing, insurance and market structure to financial modeling, treasury operations, and accounting. The institute has a faculty of industry leaders and offers a range of program delivery options, including self-study, online courses, and in-person classes. Its US customers include the SEC, the Treasury, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and most leading worldwide banks.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting Started
This course provides the foundation for understanding the frameworks used to develop market risk management strategies. You will identify the market risks associated with each type of financial instrument. You will be introduced to techniques for estimating the risk associated with each class of investments. By the end of the course, you will be able to select the most effective derivatives for managing risk of a single asset and a portfolio of assets, develop asset selection strategies for managing risk in a portfolio, and model risk associated with a single asset and a portfolio of assets.
Module 01: Financial Instruments
In module one we’ll look at the different types of financial instruments that are the source of market risk. We'll first look at bonds and then at equities and lastly, we’ll explore derivatives.
Module 02: Measuring and Analyzing Market Risk
Now that we've had a complete look at different financial instruments and derivatives take a look at measuring and analyzing market risk first from the perspective of probabilistic measures and then second from the perspective of statistical measures.
Module 03: Managing and Modeling Market Risk
Now you have a good understanding of the risks that are inherent in different types of financial instruments and also of the derivatives that you can use to hedge those risks. You also are familiar with different methods for measuring and analyzing each type of market risk. Now we will look at how risk managers model and manage market risk.
About the Risk Management Specialization
This 4-course Specialization from the New York Institute of Finance (NYIF) is intended for STEM undergraduates, finance practitioners, bank and investment managers, business managers, regulators, and policymakers. This Specialization will teach you how to measure, assess, and manage risk in your organization. By the end of the Specialization, you will understand how to establish a risk management process using various frameworks and strategies provided throughout the program.
