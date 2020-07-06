About this Course

13,873 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Entrepreneurial Finance: Strategy and Innovation Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Risk Analysis
  • R Programming
  • Risk Management
  • Financial Risk
  • Portfolio (Finance)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Entrepreneurial Finance: Strategy and Innovation Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to R, Data Retrieval, and Return Calculation

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 29 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Risk Management under Normal Distributions

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 32 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Risk Management under Non-normal Distributions

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 57 min), 1 reading, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Risk Management under Volatility Clustering

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 74 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT WITH R

View all reviews

About the Entrepreneurial Finance: Strategy and Innovation Specialization

Entrepreneurial Finance: Strategy and Innovation

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder