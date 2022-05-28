In this course, the instructor will discuss various uses of regression in investment problems, and she will extend the discussion to logistic, Lasso, and Ridge regressions. At the same time, the instructor will introduce various concepts of machine learning. You can consider this course as the first step toward using machine learning methodologies in solving investment problems. The course will cover investment analysis topics, but at the same time, make you practice it using R programming. This course's focus is to train you to use various regression methodologies for investment management that you might need to do in your job every day and make you ready for more advanced topics in machine learning.
Using R for Regression and Machine Learning in InvestmentSungkyunkwan University
About this Course
Introductory statistics, introductory financial economics, and R programming
What you will learn
Understanding the basic common concept of machine learning
Familiarizing with most commonly used methodology, regression
Distinguishing in-sample and out-of-sample results and leading to well-performing models in a real-life
Skills you will gain
- Investment Management
- Machine Learning
- R Programming
- regression
Introductory statistics, introductory financial economics, and R programming
Offered by
Sungkyunkwan University
Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) was established in 1398 as the highest national educational institute in the early years of Joseon Dynasty in Korea. At present with the support of the world-renowned global company Samsung, SKKU is leading the development of higher education in Korea. SKKU actively encourages international collaboration through developing cutting-edge research and educational programs with its global partners.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Understanding the big picture of the algorithm-driven investment decision-making process using machine learning and review of regression methodology
Understand the characteristics of predictive models and various data in investment
Regression and beyond
Use regression methodology for various investment analysis purpose and improve models by using ridge, lasso, and logistic regression. First of all, you will learn how you can gauge investment strategy using backtesting.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
What is the refund policy?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.