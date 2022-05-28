About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Introductory statistics, introductory financial economics, and R programming

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understanding the basic common concept of machine learning

  • Familiarizing with most commonly used methodology, regression

  • Distinguishing in-sample and out-of-sample results and leading to well-performing models in a real-life

Skills you will gain

  • Investment Management
  • Machine Learning
  • R Programming
  • regression
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Introductory statistics, introductory financial economics, and R programming

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Sungkyunkwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Understanding the big picture of the algorithm-driven investment decision-making process using machine learning and review of regression methodology

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 82 min), 9 readings
Week
2

Week 2

10 hours to complete

Regression and beyond

10 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 96 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder